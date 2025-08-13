Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/13/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

PUBMATIC INC (PUBM) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PubMatic, Inc. (PubMatic) is a technology company, which provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. The Company's sell-side platform enables digital content creators across the open Internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. The Companys cloud infrastructure platform provides monetization for publishers by providing demand through its relationships with buyers. PubMatic's cloud infrastructure is designed for the efficient processing of real-time, programmatic ad transactions and the aggregation and analysis of the significant data accompanying each transaction. The Company's omnichannel platform supports a range of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile apps, mobile Web, desktops, displays, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television (CTV), and rich media.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

FUTUREFUEL CORP (FF) is a small-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FutureFuel Corp. is a manufacturer of diversified chemical products and biofuels. The Company operates in two segments: chemicals and biofuels. The chemicals segment manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers (custom chemicals) as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals (performance chemicals). Its custom manufacturing product portfolio includes agrochemicals, adhesion promoters, a biocide intermediate, and an antioxidant precursor. Its performance chemicals products include a portfolio of nylon and polyester polymer modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals and solvents for diverse applications. Its biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel to its customers. In addition, it sells petrodiesel in blends with its biodiesel and with no biodiesel added. It offers B100 and biodiesel blended with petrodiesel (B2, B5, B10, B20, B50, and B99 blends) at its Batesville facility and at a short-term leased storage facility in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

