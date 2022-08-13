Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 8/13/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

CO-DIAGNOSTICS INC (CODX) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Co-Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics technology. Its reagents are used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules, such as deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid. It also sells diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems (MDx device). The Company uses its proprietary test design system and proprietary reagents to design and sell polymerase chain reaction diagnostic tests for diseases and pathogens starting with tests for tuberculosis, a drug resistant tuberculosis test, hepatitis B and C, Malaria, dengue, human immunodeficiency virus and Zika virus, all of which tests have been designed and validated in its laboratory. Its diagnostics systems enable molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

