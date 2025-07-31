Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/31/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ACME UNITED CORP (ACU) is a small-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Acme United Corporation is a supplier of first aid and medical products and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. The Company markets and sells under two main product categories: first aid and medical; and cutting and sharpening. The first aid and medical category offers first aid and safety products under brands such as, First Aid Only, PhysiciansCare, Pac-Kit, Spill Magic, First Aid Central, Med-Nap, Safety Made and Elite brands. The cutting and sharpening categories offer school, home and office products, under the Westcott brand, and hardware, industrial and sporting goods products under the Clauss and DMT brands. It operates in the United States (including Asian operations), Canada and Europe. The Company sells its products primarily to mass market and e-commerce retailers, industrial distributors, wholesale, contract and retail stationery distributors, office supply superstores, sporting goods stores, and hardware chains.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECH GRP (ADR) (EDU) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc is a holding company principally engaged in the provision of a variety of educational programs, services and products. The Company primarily operates four segments. Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses segment is mainly engaged in the provision of educational services and test preparation courses and online education services. Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce segment is mainly engaged in the sale of private label products and livestreaming e-commerce business through East Buy. Overseas Study Consulting Services segment mainly helps students through the application and admission process for overseas educational institutions, provides college, graduate and career counseling advice, and counsels and assists students with the immigration process for overseas studies, such as obtaining visas and arranging housing. Other segment is mainly engaged in educational materials and distribution and other businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC (OSUR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OraSure Technologies, Inc. provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests and sample management solutions. The Company's product portfolio is divided into diagnostics products and sample management solutions. Its business consists of the development, manufacture, marketing and sale of diagnostic products and specimen collection devices using its technologies, as well as other diagnostic products, including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests that are used on other specimen types. Its diagnostic products include tests for diseases including COVID-19, HIV, Hepatitis C and Syphilis that are performed on a rapid basis at the point of care. Its business also includes sample management solutions and services that are used by clinical laboratories, direct-to-consumer laboratories, researchers, pharmaceutical companies, and animal health service and product providers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

