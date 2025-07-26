Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/26/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ON24 INC (ONTF) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that combines experiences with personalization and content, to enable sales and marketing organizations to capture and act on connected insights at scale. The Company's platforms portfolio of interactive and personalized digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data from professionals to provide businesses with buying signals and behavioral insights to convert prospects into customers. Its portfolio of ON24 Experience products include ON24 Elite, a live, interactive webinar experience; ON24 Forums, a live, interactive experience that facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Engagement Hub, an always-on, rich multimedia content experience; ON24 Target, a personalized and curated, rich landing page experience; ON24 Breakouts, and ON24 Go Live. Its ON24 Experience products are backed by its solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, ON24 Connect, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

