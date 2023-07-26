Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/26/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC (NEX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is a land oilfield-focused service company, with a diverse set of well completion and production services across various basins in the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Completion Services and, Well Construction and Intervention Services. Its Completion Services segment consists of various businesses and services lines, hydraulic fracturing services; wireline and pumping services, and completion support services, which includes its Power Solutions natural gas fueling business, its proppant last mile logistics and storage business, and its research and technology (R&T) department. Its Well Construction and Intervention Services segment consists of its cementing services business. Its cementing services include custom engineered mixing and blending equipment that provides annulus isolation and hydraulic seal, while protecting freshwater zones from its customers' zone of interest.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ZEVIA PBC (ZVIA) is a small-cap value stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zevia PBC is a beverage company, which develops, markets, sells and distributes beverages made with plant-based ingredients. The Company offers a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie and naturally sweetened beverages. The Company offers a range of flavors across Soda, Energy Drinks, Organic Tea, Mixers and Kidz Drinks. Soda is available in 15 core flavors and annual limited-time-offer flavors. offers Energy in six flavors: Grapefruit, Kola, Mango Ginger, Raspberry Lime, Pineapple Paradise and Strawberry Kiwi. It offers Mixers in three flavors: Ginger Beer, Tonic and Lemon Lime with Bitters. It offers Organic Tea in eight flavors, including two caffeine-free options. Kidz is its product line for kids, which are available in six kid-friendly flavors. Its products are distributed and sold principally across the United States and Canada through a diverse network of retailers in the grocery, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, specialty outlets, and e-commerce channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

