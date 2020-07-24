Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/24/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (PTEN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. is an oilfield services company. The Company owns and operates a fleet of land-based drilling rigs and a fleet of pressure pumping equipment in the United States. The Company's segments include Contract Drilling, Pressure Pumping and Other operations. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services to independent and other oil and natural gas operators. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 202 marketed land-based drilling rigs. The Pressure Pumping segment provides pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas operators primarily in Texas (Southwest Region) and the Appalachian region (Northeast Region). The Other operations segment includes the Company's pipe handling components and related technology business, the oil and natural gas working interests and the Middle East/North Africa business. In addition, the Company owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner in Texas and New Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

