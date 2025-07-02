Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/2/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ZEVIA PBC (ZVIA) is a small-cap value stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zevia PBC is a beverage company. It develops, markets, sells, and distributes naturally delicious, zero-sugar beverages. The Companys beverages are plant-based ingredients, contain no artificial sweeteners, and are non-GMO project verified, gluten-free, Kosher, and vegan. It markets its products under the Zevia brand across multiple beverage categories, including Soda, Energy Drinks and Organic Teas. Its flagship product, Soda, is available in 18 flavors across multiple packs, variety packs, and in limited time-offer flavors. It offers Energy drinks in eight flavors. Organic Tea is a zero-calorie, naturally sweetened ready-to-drink tea segment. It offers Organic Tea in eight flavors, including one caffeine-free option. Zevia products are distributed in more than 37,000 retail locations in the United States and Canada through a diverse network of retailers in the grocery, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience and ecommerce channels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

