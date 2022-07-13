Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/13/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

CLEANSPARK INC (CLSK) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CleanSpark, Inc. is a bitcoin mining and energy technology company. The Company operates through two segments: Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Energy Segment consists of engineering, design and software solutions, custom hardware solutions, Open Automated Demand Response (OpenADR), solar, energy storage for microgrid and distributed energy systems to military, commercial and residential customers in Southern California and throughout the world. The Company provides the Energy segment through its wholly owned subsidiaries, which include CleanSpark, LLC, CleanSpark Critical Power Systems, Inc., GridFabric, LLC and Solar Watt Solutions, Inc. The Digital Currency Mining segment, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, ATL Data Centers LLC (ATL) and CleanBlok, Inc. (CleanBlok), it mines bitcoin. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary is p2kLabs, Inc., which provides design, software development, and other technology-based consulting services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CLEANSPARK INC

Full Guru Analysis for CLSK

Full Factor Report for CLSK

EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC (LOCO) is a small-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 90% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. specializes in fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken and operates in the limited-service restaurant (LSR) segment. The Company's menu features its signature product, citrus-marinated fire-grilled chicken, as well as a variety of Mexican, and Los Angeles (LA)-inspired entrees that it creates from its chicken. It serves individual and family-sized chicken meals, a variety of Mexican and LA-inspired entrees and sides, as well as proteins like shrimp. Its entrees include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls. Its Creamy Cilantro dressings and salsas are prepared fresh daily, allowing its customers to create their favorite flavor profiles to enhance their culinary experience. The Company operates approximately 480 restaurants, which consists of approximately 189 Company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants. Its restaurants are located in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Louisiana.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS INC

Full Guru Analysis for LOCO

Full Factor Report for LOCO

More details on Validea's Kenneth Fisher strategy

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.