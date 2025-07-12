Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 7/12/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

HARMONIC INC (HLIT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Harmonic Inc. is a provider of virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. It provides broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones. The Company operates through two segments: Video and Broadband. Its Broadband segment provides broadband access solutions and related services, including its cOS software-based broadband access solution, to broadband operators globally. Its Video segment provides video processing, production and playout solutions and services worldwide to broadband operators and satellite and telco Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming media companies. Its video business infrastructure solutions are delivered either through shipment of its products, software licenses or as software-as-a-service subscriptions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HARMONIC INC

HLIT Guru Analysis

HLIT Fundamental Analysis

OMNICELL INC (OMCL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Omnicell, Inc. is a provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies. The Company is focused on transforming pharmacy care through outcomes-centric innovation designed to optimize clinical and business outcomes across all settings of care through a portfolio of robotics, smart devices, intelligent software, and services. Its point of care automation solutions is designed to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system, such as nursing units, patient wards, operating rooms, and emergency departments. The Companys XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies, which are used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, are designed to support workflows specific to each area of the hospital, with various software and hardware options. For the operating room, the Company also offer specialized automated dispensing systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of OMNICELL INC

OMCL Guru Analysis

OMCL Fundamental Analysis

ON24 INC (ONTF) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that combines experiences with personalization and content, to enable sales and marketing organizations to capture and act on connected insights at scale. The Company's platforms portfolio of interactive and personalized digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data from professionals to provide businesses with buying signals and behavioral insights to convert prospects into customers. Its portfolio of ON24 Experience products include ON24 Elite, a live, interactive webinar experience; ON24 Forums, a live, interactive experience that facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Engagement Hub, an always-on, rich multimedia content experience; ON24 Target, a personalized and curated, rich landing page experience; ON24 Breakouts, and ON24 Go Live. Its ON24 Experience products are backed by its solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, ON24 Connect, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ON24 INC

ONTF Guru Analysis

ONTF Fundamental Analysis

EXPENSIFY INC (EXFY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform. The Company helps people worldwide track expenses, book travel, reimburse employees, manage corporate cards, send invoices, and pay bills - all in one place. The Company delivers its services over the Internet to corporations and individuals under a license arrangement and offers pricing options for small and midsized businesses and enterprises on a per-active-member basis. Its Platform includes Expense Management, Expensify Visa Commercial Card (Expensify Card), Expensify Travel, and Invoicing & Bill Pay. Expense Management occurs in three sequential phases: Capture, Approve and Pay. Expensify Card is powered by the Visa network. Expensify Card capabilities include unlimited virtual cards, real-time compliance and continuous automatic reconciliation. Expensify Travel is a travel platform that simplifies business travel by integrating booking, approvals, payments, and collaboration into one experience.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EXPENSIFY INC

EXFY Guru Analysis

EXFY Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.