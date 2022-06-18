Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/18/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC (HLX) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry. The Company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics and Production Facilities. Its Well Intervention segment provides services that enable its customers to safely access offshore wells for the purpose of performing well production enhancement or decommissioning operations. Its Robotics segment provides offshore construction, trenching, seabed clearance, inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) services to both the oil and gas and renewable energy markets globally. Its Production Facilities segment includes the Helix Producer I (the HP I), the Helix Fast Response System (the HFRS) and its ownership of oil and gas properties. It provides a range of services to the oil and gas and renewable energy markets, primarily in Deepwater in the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, North Sea, Asia Pacific and West Africa regions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

LANTRONIX INC (LTRX) is a small-cap value stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lantronix, Inc. (Lantronix) is a global provider of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, connectivity services, hardware and turnkey solutions for the Internet of things (IoT) and remote environment management (REM). Lantronix's portfolio of services and products address each layer of the IoT Stack including Collect, Connect, Compute, Control and Comprehend, enabling its customers to deploy IoT and REM solutions. Its services and products focused on integrating a SaaS management platform with custom application development layered on top of external and embedded hardware, enabling edge computing, secure communications, location and positional tracking, and environmental sensing and reporting. Lantronix's solutions are deployed at data centers, offices, and remote sites serving a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, medical, security, manufacturing, distribution, transportation, retail, financial, environmental, infrastructure and government.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

OASIS PETROLEUM INC. (OAS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an independent exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of onshore, unconventional crude oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The Company's E&P is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. Its E&P activities are conducted by Oasis Petroleum North America LLC (OPNA), which owns its oil and gas properties located in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. The Company focuses on its operated acreage is in the counties of McKenzie, Mountrail, and Williams. The Williston Basin produces crude by drilling horizontally. Its production in the Basin primarily comes from two zones: The Middle Williston and the Three Forks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

