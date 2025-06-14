Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/14/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

23ANDME HOLDING CO (MEHCQ) is a small-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: 23andMe Holding Co. is a genetics-led consumer healthcare and biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services business segment comprises its Personal Genome Service (PGS), telehealth business, and research service. PGS services provide customers with a broad suite of genetic reports, including information on customersG genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications. The Therapeutics business segment focuses on the use of genetic insights from databases of genetic and phenotypic information to develop novel therapies to improve patientsG lives. The Therapeutics segment consists of out-licensing of intellectual property associated with identified drug targets and expenses related to therapeutic product candidates.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC (ANIK) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in the osteoarthritis pain management and regenerative solutions space focused on early intervention orthopedics. The Company is leveraging its core expertise in hyaluronic acid and implant solutions. It partners with clinicians to provide minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. It is developing, manufacturing and commercializing products on its hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. It is focused on spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management and regenerative solutions, and its products are delivered in key sites of care, including ambulatory surgery centers. Its products include OA Pain Management, Regenerative Solutions, and others. The OA Pain Management product family consists of Cingal, Monovisc, Orthovisc, Orthovisc mini and Orthovisc-T. Its Regenerative Solutions include Integrity, Hyalofast, Tactoset and NanoFx.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

HARMONIC INC (HLIT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Harmonic Inc. is a provider of virtualized broadband and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. It provides broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets and smartphones. The Company operates through two segments: Video and Broadband. Its Broadband segment provides broadband access solutions and related services, including its cOS software-based broadband access solution, to broadband operators globally. Its Video segment provides video processing, production and playout solutions and services worldwide to broadband operators and satellite and telco Pay-TV service providers, and to broadcast and media companies, including streaming media companies. Its video business infrastructure solutions are delivered either through shipment of its products, software licenses or as software-as-a-service subscriptions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC (TTSH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. is a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Company offers an assortment of natural stone and man-made tile products. Its natural stone products include marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles. The Company's man-made products include ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, metal and luxury vinyl tile. The CompanyGs assortment of accessories, including mosaics, pencils, listellos, and other products. It also offers a range of setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, sealers, and accessories, including installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and similar products. The Company also offers customers delivery service through third-party freight providers. The Company sells its products under brand names, including Superior Adhesives & Chemicals, Superior Tools & Supplies, Rush River, and Fired Earth.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

