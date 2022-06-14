Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/14/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORP (SXI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Standex International Corporation is a diversified manufacturing company. The Company's segments include Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is manufacturing and selling electronic components. The Engraving segment provides mold texturizing, slush molding tools, roll engraving, hygiene product tooling and process machinery. The Scientific segment provides specialty temperature-controlled equipment for the medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, biotech and industrial markets. The Engineering Technologies provides net and near net formed single-source customized solutions in the manufacture of engineered components. The Specialty Solutions segment manufactures and sells refrigerated, heated and dry merchandising display cases, custom fluid pump solutions, and single and double-acting telescopic and piston rod hydraulic cylinders.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORP

Full Guru Analysis for SXI

Full Factor Report for SXI

ADTRAN, INC. (ADTN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ADTRAN, Inc. is a provider of networking and communications platforms, software, and services focused on the broadband access market. The Company operates through two segments: Network Solutions and Services & Support. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware and software products. The Services & Support segment includes a portfolio of maintenance, network installation and solution integration services, which include hosted cloud services and subscription services. The two segments span across Access & Aggregation, Subscriber Solutions & Experience and Traditional & Other Products. Its Access & Aggregation is focused on solutions that are used by service providers to connect their network infrastructure to subscribers. Subscriber Solutions & Experience is concentrated on subscriber solutions that terminate broadband access in the home and/or business. Traditional & Other Products encompasses prior-generation technologies, products and services and certain other offerings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ADTRAN, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for ADTN

Full Factor Report for ADTN

LENNAR CORPORATION (LEN) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 90% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lennar Corporation is a homebuilder and an originator of residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Company is also a provider of title insurance and closing services, and a developer of multifamily rental properties. The Company's segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily and Lennar other. Its Homebuilding segments primarily include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development and sale of residential land directly and through its unconsolidated entities. Its Financial Services segment include primarily mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of its homes. Its Multifamily segment focuses on developing a diversified portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental properties in selected United States markets. Its Lennar Other segment primarily includes strategic investments in technology companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LENNAR CORPORATION

Full Guru Analysis for LEN

Full Factor Report for LEN

GAMESTOP CORP. (GME) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Technology) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GameStop Corp. is focused on offering games, entertainment products and technology through its e commerce properties and stores. The Company operates through four geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe. It offers a range of products in various categories, which include hardware and accessories, software and collectibles. It offers new and pre-owned gaming platforms from the various console and personal computer (PC) manufacturers, which include the Sony PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch. Its accessories consist of controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products and memory cards. It also sells a variety of in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content (DLC) and full-game downloads. Its Collectibles consist of licensed merchandise, primarily related to the gaming, television and movie industries and pop-culture themes. Its stores and ecommerce sites operate primarily under the names GameStop, EB Games and Micromania.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GAMESTOP CORP.

Full Guru Analysis for GME

Full Factor Report for GME

OOMA INC (OOMA) is a small-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies to the businesses of all sizes and residential customers through a smart cloud-based software as a service platform. For businesses, the Company delivers advanced voice and collaboration features, including messaging, intelligent virtual attendants and video conferencing. For consumers, the Company residential phone service provides PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. The Company's solutions include Ooma Business, Ooma Office, Ooma Enterprise and Ooma AirDial. The Company offers a range of solutions to fit each business needs, along with personalized support to resolve any issues in deploying and maintaining Ooma services. It refers to Ooma Office and Ooma Enterprise collectively as Ooma Business. Ooma Office is a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses designed to manage communications in and out of the office.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of OOMA INC

Full Guru Analysis for OOMA

Full Factor Report for OOMA

TURTLE BEACH CORP (HEAR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Turtle Beach Corporation (Turtle Beach) is an audio and gaming technology company. Turtle Beach is engaged in developing, commercializing, and marketing products under Turtle Beach, ROCCAT and Neat Microphones brands. Turtle Beach is a provider of headset solutions for use across multiple platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers (PC), tablets and mobile devices. Turtle Beach under its ROCCAT brand provides keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other computer accessories. Turtle Beach designs and markets a gaming headsets and audio accessories for Xbox, PlayStation, personal computer (PC), Mac, and mobile/tablet devices. Turtle Beach's Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, professionals and students.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of TURTLE BEACH CORP

Full Guru Analysis for HEAR

Full Factor Report for HEAR

TELESAT CORP (TSAT) is a small-cap value stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Telesat Corporation is a Canada-based company. The Company is a global satellite operator, providing its customers with communications services. Through a combination of satellites and ground facilities, the Company's communications solutions support the requirements of satellite users. It is engaged in developing and operating an orbit-based (GEO) satellite services business. It also develops Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites and integrated terrestrial infrastructure, called Telesat Lightspeed, which is a platform designed to develop the provision of global broadband connectivity. It transforms the global satellite and terrestrial communications industries. It offers a suite of GEO satellite services to direct-to-home (DTH) service providers, Internet service providers (ISPs), network service integrators, telecommunications carriers, corporations and government agencies. Telesat Lightspeed consists of approximately 298 interconnected LEO satellites for commercial and government users.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TELESAT CORP

Full Guru Analysis for TSAT

Full Factor Report for TSAT

More details on Validea's Kenneth Fisher strategy

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.