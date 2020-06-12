Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/12/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

3D SYSTEMS CORPORATION (DDD) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Peripherals industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: 3D Systems Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides three-dimensional (3D) printing solutions, including 3D printers, print materials, software, on demand manufacturing services and digital design tools. Its precision healthcare capabilities include simulation, Virtual Surgical Planning (VSP), and printing of medical and dental devices and surgical guides and instruments. Its solutions support applications in a range of industries, including healthcare, aerospace, automotive and durable goods. The Company offers a range of 3D printers, print materials, software, haptic devices, scanners and virtual surgical simulators. The Company offers a range of 3D printing technologies, including Stereolithography (SLA), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Direct Metal Printing (DMP), MultiJet Printing (MJP) and ColorJet Printing (CJP). The Company also offers 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD (MRTN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marten Transport, Ltd. is a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier. The Company focuses on transporting and distributing food and other consumer-packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. It operates throughout the United States and in parts of Canada and Mexico. The Company's medium-to-long-haul traffic lanes are between the Midwest and the West Coast, Southwest, Southeast, and the East Coast, as well as from California to the Pacific Northwest. It provides regional truckload carrier services in the Southeast, West Coast, Midwest, South Central and Northeast regions. It also offers loading and unloading activities, equipment detention and other ancillary services. The Company's Truckload segment provides a combination of regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

MYRIAD GENETICS, INC. (MYGN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 38% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Myriad Genetics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostic company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. The Company operates through two segments: diagnostics and other. The diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual's risk for developing disease later in life, identify a patient's likelihood of responding to drug therapy and guide a patient's dosing to enable optimal treatment, or assess a patient's risk of disease progression and disease recurrence. The other segment provides testing products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical research industries, research and development, and clinical services for patients, and also includes corporate services, such as finance, human resources, legal and information technology. Its molecular diagnostic tests include myRisk Hereditary Cancer, BRACAnalysis CDx and COLARIS.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

NORTHWEST PIPE COMPANY (NWPX) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Northwest Pipe Company is a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems. The Company produces steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure, and has approximately eight manufacturing facilities, located in Portland, Oregon; Denver, Colorado; Adelanto, California; Parkersburg, West Virginia; Saginaw, Texas; St. Louis, Missouri; Salt Lake City, Utah, and Monterrey, Mexico. The Company, through Water Transmission Group, produces engineered welded steel pipe products for use in water transmission applications. The Company's solutions-based products are used in water transmission, plant piping, tunnels and river crossings applications. The Company also provides bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, reinforced concrete pipe and T-Lock, a proprietary polyvinyl chloride (PVC) lining for concrete pipe sewer applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

HAWKINS, INC. (HWKN) is a small-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures chemicals and specialty ingredients for its customers in a range of industries. The Company conducts its business in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. Its Industrial segment is engaged in providing industrial chemicals, products and services to various industries, such as agriculture, chemical processing, electronics and energy. Its Water Treatment segment is engaged in providing chemicals, equipment and solutions for potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water and non-residential swimming pool water. The Health and Nutrition segment is engaged in providing ingredient distribution, processing and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement and other nutritional food, and health and wellness products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

CUTERA, INC. (CUTR) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cutera, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and servicing of laser and other energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners across the world. The Company offers products based on product platforms, such as enlighten, excel HR, truSculpt, excel V and xeo, each of which enables physicians and other practitioners to perform aesthetic procedures for customers. Each of its laser and other energy-based platforms consists of one or more hand pieces and a console that incorporates a universal graphical user interface, a laser or other energy-based module, control system software and high voltage electronics. The Company also offers products, such as CoolGlide that includes CV, Excel and Vantage; Solera that includes Titan S, ProWave 770, OPS 600, LP560, AcuTip 500, Titan V/XL and LimeLight, and a third-party sourced system, myQ for the Japanese market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

SAIA INC (SAIA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Saia, Inc., is a transportation company. The Company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services. The Company also offers a range of other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America. The Company's subsidiary Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC (Saia LTL Freight) is a LTL carrier. Saia LTL Freight serves approximately 34 states in the South, Southwest, Midwest, Pacific Northwest and West and portions of the Northeast. Saia LTL Freight specializes in offering its customers a range of regional and interregional LTL services, including time-definite and expedited options. Saia LTL Freight primarily provides its customers with solutions for shipments approximately between 100 and 10,000 pounds, but also provides truckload services. It operated a network consisting of approximately 166 owned and leased locations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

THE HACKETT GROUP, INC. (HCKT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Hackett Group, Inc. is an advisory and technology consulting company. The Company's services include business transformation, enterprise performance management, working capital management and global business services. The Company is engaged in providing business and technology consulting services. It focuses on business strategy, operations, finance, human capital management, strategic sourcing, procurement, and information technology, including Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) and SAP practices. It offers a range of services, including executive advisory programs, benchmarking, business transformation and technology consulting services. Its advisory programs include a mix of the deliverables, such as Best Practice Intelligence Center, Best Practice Accelerators, Advisor Inquiry, Best Practice Research and Peer Interaction. Its Business Transformation programs help clients develop a coordinated strategy for achieving performance improvements across the enterprise.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

STRATASYS LTD (SSYS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Peripherals industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stratasys Ltd. is a provider of three dimensional (3D) printing and additive manufacturing (AM) solutions for the creation of parts used in the processes of designing and manufacturing products and for the direct manufacture of end parts. The Company's solutions include products ranging from entry-level desktop 3D printers to systems for rapid prototyping (RP) and production systems for direct digital manufacturing (DDM). As of December 31, 2016, it offered 3D printing consumable materials, consisting of 15 fused deposition modeling (FDM), cartridge-based materials, 26 PolyJet cartridge-based materials, five smooth curvature printing (SCP) inkjet-based materials, 158 non-color digital materials, and over 1,500 color variations, as well as its four SolidScape non-toxic thermoplastic modeling materials. The Company's products and services are used in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, consumer goods, education, dental, jewelry and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

