Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/11/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

HUNTSMAN CORPORATION (HUN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products. The Company's segments include Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials and Textile Effects. The polyurethanes product segment includes methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane and other polyurethane-related products. Performance Products segment includes amines are a family of intermediate chemicals, and maleic anhydride is an intermediate chemical used primarily to produce unsaturated polyester resins. Advanced Materials segment includes Technologically- advanced epoxy, phenoxy, acrylic, polyurethane and acrylonitrile-butadiene-based polymer formulations, and high performance thermoset resins and curing agents and toughening agents and carbon nanotubes additives. Textile Effects segment is engaged in providing wet processing of textiles across pretreatment, coloration, printing and finishing and provides a diverse portfolio of textile chemicals and dyes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

ALCOA CORP (AA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alcoa Corporation is a trading company. The Company is engaged in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. The Company's operations consist of three reportable business segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite and Alumina segments primarily consist of a series of affiliated operating entities held in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals (AWAC), which is a joint venture between Alcoa Corporation and Alumina Limited. The Aluminum segment consists of the Company's aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses, along with the energy production business. Its Bauxite segment consists of the Company's global bauxite mining operations. The Company's Alumina segment consists of the Company's worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina. The Aluminum segment consists of its worldwide smelting and cast house system, a portfolio of energy assets in Brazil, Canada, and the United States. It has over 28 operating locations across nine countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

DESPEGAR.COM CORP (DESP) is a small-cap value stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Despegar.com Corp is an Argentina-based online travel company. It provides a broad suite of travel products, including airline tickets, travel packages, hotel bookings and other travel products. It organizes its business into two segments: Air, which consists of the sale of airline tickets, and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products, which consists of travel packages, as well as stand-alone sales of hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance and destination services. The Company's one-stop marketplace enables millions of users to find, compare, plan and easily purchase travel services and products through its websites and mobile apps. The Company owns and operates two brands: Despegar, its global brand and Decolar, its Brazilian brand. It operates in Latin America across 20 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC. (LSTR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 90% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Landstar System, Inc. is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company operates through two operating segments: the transportation logistics segment and the insurance segment. The transportation logistics segment provides a range of integrated transportation management solutions. Transportation services offered by the Company include truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, the United States-Canada and the United States-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo and customs brokerage. The insurance segment consists of Signature Insurance Company (Signature), a wholly owned offshore insurance subsidiary, and Risk Management Claim Services, Inc. The insurance segment offers risk and claims management services to certain of Landstar's operating subsidiaries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

SONOS INC (SONO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Audio & Video Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sonos, Inc. is engaged in the business of developing wireless multi-room home audio systems. The Company offers speakers, portable speakers, home theatre, sets, accessories, architectural, components, and speaker recommender. The Company provides customers with access to voice control, streaming music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobook content, enabling them to control and listen to a range of audio entertainment. Through its software platform, the Company enhances the features and services of its products. The Company's speaker products include wireless speakers and home theater speakers. The Company's streaming content is available on Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify, and TuneIn.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

