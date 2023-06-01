Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/1/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC (ETD) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 90% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is an interior design company, which operates as a manufacturer and retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company provides complimentary interior design services to its clients and sells a range of home furnishing products through a retail network of design centers located throughout the United States and abroad, as well as online at ethanallen.com. The Company has two reportable segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is principally involved in the development of the Ethan Allen brand and encompasses all aspects of design, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, sale, and distribution of its range of home furnishings and accents. The Retail segment sells home furnishings and accents to clients through a network of Company-operated design centers. The Company operates approximately 139 retail design centers with 135 located in the United States and four in Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

SECUREWORKS CORP (SCWX) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Secureworks Corp. is a global cybersecurity provider of technology-driven security solutions. The Company's primary business activity is to provide customers with technology-driven cybersecurity solutions. It offers an integrated suite of technology-driven security solutions enabled by its Taegis software platform or Counter Threat Platform. Taegis offerings include two applications, Extended Detection and Response (XDR), and Vulnerability Detection and Response (VDR). Its Taegis software platform and Counter Threat Platform collect, aggregate, correlate and analyze events. It provides Taegis XDR, VDR and ManagedXDR software-driven applications and solutions. It provides other managed security services, such as security monitoring, advanced endpoint threat detection, firewall and next-generation firewall services, managed network intrusion detection systems, and log retention services. Its professional services include incident response, and security and risk consulting.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

CONSOL ENERGY INC (CEIX) is a small-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 90% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal coal and metallurgical coal. The Company owns and operates longwall mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Its flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, located approximately 26 miles southwest of Pittsburgh, near the city of Washington. The Pennsylvania Mining Complex consists of Bailey Mine, Enlow Fork Mine, Harvey Mine, Centralized Coal Processing facility and Train Loadout facility. The Company operates through two segments: the PAMC and the CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine and a centralized preparation plant. The PAMC segment's principal activities include the mining, preparation and marketing of bituminous coal, sold primarily to power generators, industrial end-users and metallurgical end-users. The CONSOL Marine Terminal segment provides coal export terminal services through the Port of Baltimore.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

POSEIDA THERAPEUTICS INC (PSTX) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing differentiated cell and gene therapies with the capacity to cure certain cancers and rare diseases. The Company's approach to cell and gene therapies is based on its genetic editing platforms, including its non-viral piggyBac DNA Delivery System, Cas-CLOVER Site-Specific Gene Editing System and nanoparticle and hybrid gene delivery technologies. Its P-MUC1C-ALLO1 is an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate with the potential to treat a range of solid tumor indications, including breast and other epithelial-derived cancers. Its product candidate, P-PSMA- ALLO1, is being developed for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Its product candidate P-BCMA-ALLO1 and P-BCMACD19-ALLO1 is developed for patients with multiple myeloma. Its P-CD19CD20-ALLO1 is an allogeneic, CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for B cell leukemia and lymphoma indications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

INTREPID POTASH INC (IPI) is a small-cap value stock in the Non-Metallic Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 90% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Intrepid Potash, Inc. is a diversified mineral company that delivers potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products for customers in agriculture, animal feed and the oil and gas industry. Its segments include potash, Trio, and oilfield solutions. Its three primary products are potash, Trio, and water. It also sells salt, magnesium chloride, metal recovery salts, brines, and water that are derived as part of its mining processes. It sells potash into three primary markets: the agricultural market as a fertilizer input, the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells and an input to other industrial processes, and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement. Trio is its specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle. It sells water primarily for industrial uses in the oil and gas services industry. Its other oilfield related offerings include caliche, right-of-way agreements, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

