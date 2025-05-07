Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/7/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES INC (NPK) is a small-cap value stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Presto Industries, Inc. is engaged in various business segments, which include Housewares/Small Appliance, Defense and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics, and comfort appliances. The Defense segment manufactures 40-millimeter (mm) ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical assemblies, medium-caliber cartridge cases and metal parts; performs Load, Assemble and Pack (LAP) operations on ordnance-related products and manufactures detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide, other military energetic devices and materials, and assemblies. The Safety segment offers systems that provide early warning of conditions that could ultimately lead to losses and also offers carbon monoxide alarms with large digital displays and an array of voice messages that clearly inform of incipient danger.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

OMNICELL INC (OMCL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Omnicell, Inc. is a provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies. The Company is focused on transforming pharmacy care through outcomes-centric innovation designed to optimize clinical and business outcomes across all settings of care through a portfolio of robotics, smart devices, intelligent software, and services. Its point of care automation solutions is designed to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system, such as nursing units, patient wards, operating rooms, and emergency departments. The CompanyGs XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies, which are used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, are designed to support workflows specific to each area of the hospital, with various software and hardware options. For the operating room, the Company also offer specialized automated dispensing systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

EVERQUOTE INC (EVER) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping, connecting consumers with insurance provider customers, which includes both carriers and agents. The CompanyGs data and technology platform, matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its network of insurance providers, saving consumers and providers time and money. Its technology platform combines internally developed, third-party and open-source software. Its Websites and supporting services, as well as its development and test environments, are hosted across industry-standard cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform. It uses content delivery network solutions for fast, local access to its products. Its insurance provider customers include insurance carriers and third-party insurance agents. Insurance carriers write auto, home and renters, and life insurance policies for consumers directly and through agents.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC (CSTL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Castle Biosciences, Inc. is a diagnostics company improving health through tests that guide patient care. The CompanyGs portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, BarrettGs esophagus, mental health conditions and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in these and other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis seeking biologic treatment. Its products include DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, TissueCypher, IDgenetix, and DecisionDx-UM. DecisionDx-Melanoma is its risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the likelihood of positive sentinel lymph node and the risk of metastasis, or recurrence, for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma (CM). DecisionDx-SCC is its GEP test for use in patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (SCC).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ENTRADA THERAPEUTICS INC (TRDA) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in establishing a class of medicines, which engages intracellular targets. Its Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV)-therapeutics are designed to enable the delivery of a range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues, resulting in an improved therapeutic index. The Company is advancing a robust development portfolio of RNA-, antibody- and enzyme-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular, ocular, metabolic and immunological diseases, among others. It is engaged in preclinical lead optimization efforts in both neuromuscular and non-neuromuscular disease and discovery efforts to advance platform applications. Its lead oligonucleotide programs are in development for the potential treatment of people living with Duchenne who are exon 44, 45, 50 and 51 skipping amenable. It has partnered to develop a clinical-stage program, VX-670, for myotonic dystrophy type 1.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.