Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/7/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

BUMBLE INC (BMBL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bumble Inc. is providing online dating and social networking applications through subscription and in-app purchases of products servicing North America, Europe and various other countries around the world. The Company provides these services through websites and applications that it owns and operates. It operates five apps: Bumble app, Bumble For Friends app, Badoo app, Fruitz app and Official app. On Bumble app, users can input information about themselves and set up a profile, which can be customized in many ways, such as by adding a Badge to prominently display certain values or characteristics. On Badoo app, users profiles can be customized in many ways, such as by using the Moods feature to share what's on their minds. In addition to dating, in Bumble app it also provides products that enable social connection, offering users the opportunity to develop platonic connections through the BFF mode for friendships and through the Bizz mode for professional networking and mentorship.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

CLARUS CORP (CLAR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Clarus Corporation is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and distributing outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the outdoor and consumer enthusiast markets. The Company operates through two segments: Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment includes Black Diamond Equipment and PIEPS brands, which offer a range of products including outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities. It also offers rock climbing footwear and equipment, technical backpacks and high-end day packs, trekking poles, headlamps and lanterns, and gloves and mittens. The Adventure segment includes Rhino-Rack and MAXTRAX and TRED brands, is a manufacturer of highly engineered automotive roof racks, trays, mounting systems, luggage boxes, carriers, recovery boards and accessories in Australia and New Zealand and a growing presence in the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.