Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/7/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ZEVIA PBC (ZVIA) is a small-cap value stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zevia PBC is a beverage company that offers zero calorie, zero sugar, naturally sweetened beverages. The Company is a beverage brand that offers a platform of products, including a variety of flavors across soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz drinks, and sparkling water. It offers a portfolio carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks under the Zevia brand. Zevia's soda is available in 15 different flavors. Zevia's energy drinks are zero sugar energy drinks, which is available in six flavors: grapefruit, kola, mango ginger, raspberry lime, pineapple paradise and strawberry kiwi. Mixers are its non-alcoholic beverage that is available in three flavors: ginger beer, tonic and lemon lime with bitters. Organic tea is a zero calorie, naturally sweetened ready-to-drink tea offered in eight flavors, including two caffeine-free options. Its kidz drinks are available in six kid-friendly flavors. Its sparkling water are lightly flavored sparkling water that is available in two flavors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

TRIVAGO NV - ADR (TRVG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Trivago NV is a Germany-based company that operates an online hotel search platform. The platform allows users to search for, compare and book hotels. It gathers information from various third parties' platforms and provides information about the hotel, pictures, ratings, reviews and filters, such as price, location and extra options. The Company offers access to approximately 2.5 million hotels and other types of accommodation, including over 1.0 million units of alternative accommodation, such as vacation rentals and private apartments in over 190 countries. It provides access to its platform through more than 50 localized websites and applications in over 30 languages. The Company also offers marketing tools and services to hotels and hotel chains, as well as to online travel agencies and advertisers, among others. Its principal executive offices are located in Germany.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

SIBANYE STILLWATER LTD (ADR) (SBSW) is a mid-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sibanye-Stillwater Limited is a mining and metals processing company. The Company offers mining and processing operations and projects and investments across five continents. It is the primary producer of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold. It produces other platinum group metals (PGMs), such as iridium and ruthenium, along with chrome, copper and nickel as by-products. It provides a portfolio of PGM operations in the United States (US), South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa, and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. The Company's gold project in the Southern Africa region includes Beatrix, Cooke, Driefontein, Kloof, RDRGOLD, and Rand Refinery. Its Southern Africa PGM projects include Kroondal, Rustenburg, Mimosa, Marikana and Platinum Mile. Its PGM project in the Americas region includes Stillwater & East Boulder and Columbus Metallurgical Complex. It also offers a portfolio in green metal projects and operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

HYDROFARM HOLDINGS GROUP INC (HYFM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. is an independent distributor and manufacturer of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipments. The Company serves the United States and Canada markets. Its products are used to grow, farm and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains and herbs that allows end users to control farming variables, including temperature, carbon dioxide, light intensity spectrum and nutrient concentration. Its product categories include lighting, equipment, grow media, nutrients and supplies. Its nutrients category includes products that provides nutrition to crops for hydroponic cultivation, such as fertilizers and a variety of additives used through the crop cycle. Its products in the nutrient's product line includes FoxFarm, Cutting Edge Solution, Grotek, Roots Organics, Humboldt and plant nutritional products. Its equipment product offerings include hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY (COLM) is a mid-cap value stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Columbia Sportswear Company is engaged in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor, active and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment products. The Company operates through four geographical segments: the United States (U.S.), Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Canada. The Company's brands include Columbia, SOREL, Mountain Hard Wear and prAna. Columbia brand is known for authentic, high-value outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment products designed with function, and suited for all seasons, activities and locations. SOREL brand offers durable and design-driven footwear and accessories primarily to fashion-forward savvy women, as well as to men and youth consumers. Mountain Hard Wear brand offers apparel, accessories and equipment designed to meet the high-performance needs of climbing enthusiasts and to satisfy climbers' everyday lifestyles.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC (TTSH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. is a retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The Company offers assortment of natural stone and man-made tile products. Natural stone products include marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles. Man-made products include ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles. The Company's wide assortment of accessories, including trim pieces, mosaics, pencils, listellos, and other unique products. The Company also offers a range of setting and maintenance materials, such as thinnest, grout, sealers, and accessories, including installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and similar products. It also offers customers delivery service through third-party freight providers. The Company sells its products under brand names, including Superior Adhesives & Chemicals, Superior Tools & Supplies, Rush River and Fired Earth.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

GAMESTOP CORP. (GME) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Retail (Technology) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GameStop Corp. is focused on offering games, entertainment products and technology through its e commerce properties and stores. The Company operates through four geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe. It offers a range of products in various categories, which include hardware and accessories, software and collectibles. It offers new and pre-owned gaming platforms from the various console and personal computer (PC) manufacturers, which include the Sony PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox Series X, and the Nintendo Switch. Its accessories consist of controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products and memory cards. It also sells a variety of in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content (DLC) and full-game downloads. Its Collectibles consist of licensed merchandise, primarily related to the gaming, television and movie industries and pop-culture themes. Its stores and ecommerce sites operate primarily under the names GameStop, EB Games and Micromania.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC (MDRX) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. delivers information technology (IT) solutions and services to help healthcare organizations. The Company's segments include the Hospitals and Large Physician Practices and the Veradigm. The Hospitals and Large Physician Practices reportable segment offers integrated clinical and financial management solutions, which primarily include (electronic health record) EHR-related software, related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing and private cloud hosting. The Veradigm reportable segment offers payer and life sciences solutions, which are mainly targeted at payers, life sciences companies and other key healthcare stakeholders. The Veradigm also offers software applications for patient engagement and the sale of EHR software to single-specialty and small and mid-sized physician practices, including related clinical, financial, administrative and operational solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

