Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/6/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC. (NUS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Personal & Household Prods. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. is a holding company engaged in operating Nu Skin unit. Nu Skin develops and distributes beauty and wellness products that are sold worldwide under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex and ageLOC brands. Nu Skin offers beauty and personal care products that include Body, DR. Dana, Epoch, Nu Colour, Nutricentials, Tri-Phasic White and Tru Face. Pharmanex offers nutritional products, including ageLOC R2, ageLOC Vitality, ageLOC Youth, g3, LifePak, TR90 and S3 Scanner. The Company operates through seven segments, which consists of seven geographic Nu Skin segments, including Mainland China; South Korea; Southeast Asia/Pacific, which includes Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand and other markets; Americas, which includes Canada, Latin America and the United States; Japan; Hong Kong/Taiwan, which also includes Macau, and Europe, Middle East and Africa, which includes Europe as well as Israel, Russia and South Africa.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

TURTLE BEACH CORP (HEAR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Turtle Beach Corporation (Turtle Beach) is an audio and gaming technology company. Turtle Beach is engaged in developing, commercializing, and marketing products under Turtle Beach, ROCCAT and Neat Microphones brands. Turtle Beach is a provider of headset solutions for use across multiple platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers (PC), tablets and mobile devices. Turtle Beach under its ROCCAT brand provides keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other computer accessories. Turtle Beach designs and markets a gaming headsets and audio accessories for Xbox, PlayStation, personal computer (PC), Mac, and mobile/tablet devices. Turtle Beach's Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, professionals and students.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

ADTRAN, INC. (ADTN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ADTRAN, Inc. is a provider of networking and communications platforms, software, and services focused on the broadband access market. The Company operates through two segments: Network Solutions and Services & Support. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware and software products. The Services & Support segment includes a portfolio of maintenance, network installation and solution integration services, which include hosted cloud services and subscription services. The two segments span across Access & Aggregation, Subscriber Solutions & Experience and Traditional & Other Products. Its Access & Aggregation is focused on solutions that are used by service providers to connect their network infrastructure to subscribers. Subscriber Solutions & Experience is concentrated on subscriber solutions that terminate broadband access in the home and/or business. Traditional & Other Products encompasses prior-generation technologies, products and services and certain other offerings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

