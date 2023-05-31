Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/31/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ZEVIA PBC (ZVIA) is a small-cap value stock in the Beverages (Non-Alcoholic) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zevia PBC is a beverage company, which develops, markets, sells and distributes beverages made with plant-based ingredients. The Company offers a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie and naturally sweetened beverages. The Company offers a range of flavors across Soda, Energy Drinks, Organic Tea, Mixers and Kidz Drinks. Soda is available in 15 core flavors and annual limited-time-offer flavors. offers Energy in six flavors: Grapefruit, Kola, Mango Ginger, Raspberry Lime, Pineapple Paradise and Strawberry Kiwi. It offers Mixers in three flavors: Ginger Beer, Tonic and Lemon Lime with Bitters. It offers Organic Tea in eight flavors, including two caffeine-free options. Kidz is its product line for kids, which are available in six kid-friendly flavors. Its products are distributed and sold principally across the United States and Canada through a diverse network of retailers in the grocery, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, specialty outlets, and e-commerce channels.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ZEVIA PBC

AMARIN CORPORATION PLC (ADR) (AMRN) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amarin Corporation PLC is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics to improve cardiovascular (CV), health and reduce CV risk. The Company operates through the development and commercialization of VASCEPA. Its lead product, Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) capsule is used as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. This indication for Vascepa, known as the MARINE indication, is based primarily on the results from the MARINE study of Vascepa in this approved patient population. The Company sells Vascepa principally to wholesalers, as well as selected regional wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers, or collectively, its distributors, which in turn resell Vascepa to retail pharmacies for resale to patients and healthcare providers.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AMARIN CORPORATION PLC (ADR)

NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP (NRP) is a small-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Natural Resource Partners L.P. is engaged in owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties in the United States, including interests in coal and other natural resources. The Company operates through two segments: Mineral Rights, and Soda Ash. The Mineral Rights segment consists of approximately 13 million acres of mineral interests and other subsurface rights across the United States. Its ownership provides critical inputs for the manufacturing of steel, electricity, and basic building materials, as well as opportunities for carbon sequestration and renewable energy. The Soda Ash segment consists of the Company's 49% non-controlling equity interest in Sisecam Wyoming LLC (Sisecam Wyoming), a trona ore mining and soda ash production business located in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. Sisecam Wyoming mines trona and processes it into soda ash that is sold both domestically and internationally into the glass and chemicals industries.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP

CRANE CO (CR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crane Company is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. The Company operates through three segments: Aerospace & Electronics (A&E), Process Flow Technologies (PFT) and Engineered Materials (EM). The A&E segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense and space markets. The PFT segment provides highly engineered fluid handling equipment for mission critical applications that require high reliability. The segment is comprised of process valves and related products, pumps and systems and commercial valves. The EM segment manufactures fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils, primarily for use in the manufacturing of recreational vehicles, and in commercial and industrial buildings applications, with some additional applications, including trailers and other transportation-related products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CRANE CO

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

