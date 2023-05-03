Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/3/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

JAKKS PACIFIC, INC. (JAKK) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a multi-line, multi-brand toy company that designs, produces, markets and distributes toys and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. The Company's segments include Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The Toys/Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand-held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot-to-floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids' indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products under the C'est Moi brand. The Costumes segment, under its Disguise branding, designs, develops, markets and sells a range of every-day and special occasion dress-up costumes and related accessories in support of Halloween, Carnival, Children's Day, Book Day/Week, and every-day/any-day costume play.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of JAKKS PACIFIC, INC.

JAKK Guru Analysis

JAKK Fundamental Analysis

NOV INC (NOV) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NOV Inc. is an independent equipment and technology provider to the global energy industry. The Company serves diversified, national and independent service companies, contractors and energy producers in approximately 62 countries. The Company operates through three segments. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents and sells a range of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations. The segment also offers services, such as solids control and waste management equipment and services, drilling fluids, drill pipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits. The Completion & Production Solutions segment design, manufacture and integrate technologies for completions, oil and gas production, and industrial markets. The Rig Technologies segment provides drilling rig components, complete land drilling rigs and offshore drilling equipment packages.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NOV INC

NOV Guru Analysis

NOV Fundamental Analysis

BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD (BWMN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is a professional service company. The Company delivers engineering solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. It provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geospatial, survey, land procurement and other technical services. It works as both a prime and sub-consultant for a base of public and private sector customers that operate in regulated environments. Its public sector assignments originate from customers that are utilities, government agencies, military branches, school systems, transportation departments and water authorities. Its private sector assignments originate from customers that operate in commercial markets, including building infrastructure for commercial, residential and municipal structures; transportation and traffic planning; water and wastewater provisioning and treatment; mining for precious metals and general use aggregates, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BOWMAN CONSULTING GROUP LTD

BWMN Guru Analysis

BWMN Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.