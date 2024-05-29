Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/29/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

SHUTTERSTOCK INC (SSTK) is a small-cap value stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Shutterstock, Inc. (Shutterstock) is a provider of a global creative platform for connecting brands and businesses to quality content. The Company's offerings are distributed to customers in various ranges of brands, including Shutterstock, Pond5, TurboSquid, PicMonkey, PremiumBeat, Splash News, Bigstock, and Offset. Pond5 is a video-first content marketplace which expands the Company's content offerings across footage, image, and music. TurboSquid operates a marketplace that offers more than one million 3D models and a 2-dimensional (2D) marketplace derived from 3D objects. PicMonkey is an online graphic design and image editing platform. PremiumBeat offers music tracks and provides producers, filmmakers, and marketers the ability to search handpicked production music from the composers. Splash News provides editorial image and video content across celebrity. Its Shutterstock brand includes various content types and offerings, such as image, footage, music and editorial.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SHUTTERSTOCK INC

INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC. (ADR) (IIJIY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Internet Initiative Japan Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the development of Internet business. The Company operates in two business segments. The Network Services and System Integration (SI) segment is mainly engaged in the provision of a combination of network services and system integration services, which mainly consist of Internet connection services, wide area network (WAN) services and outsourcing services, as well as the provision of comprehensive solutions. The Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segment is engaged in the operation of bank ATMs and network systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC. (ADR)

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

