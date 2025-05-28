Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/28/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC (ANIK) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in the osteoarthritis pain management and regenerative solutions space focused on early intervention orthopedics. The Company is leveraging its core expertise in hyaluronic acid and implant solutions. It partners with clinicians to provide minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. It is developing, manufacturing and commercializing products on its hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. It is focused on spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management and regenerative solutions, and its products are delivered in key sites of care, including ambulatory surgery centers. Its products include OA Pain Management, Regenerative Solutions, and others. The OA Pain Management product family consists of Cingal, Monovisc, Orthovisc, Orthovisc mini and Orthovisc-T. Its Regenerative Solutions include Integrity, Hyalofast, Tactoset and NanoFx.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

