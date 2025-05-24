Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/24/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

WACOAL HOLDINGS CORP (ADR) (WACLY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Apparel/Accessories industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WACOAL HOLDINGS CORP. is a holding company mainly engaged in the manufacturing and wholesale of innerwear, which include women's foundation wear, lingerie, nightwear and children's underwear; outerwear; sportswear, and other textile goods and related products, as well as the direct sale of certain products to consumers. The Company has four segments: Wacoal business (Domestic), Wacoal business (Overseas), Peach John Business and Other. The Wacoal Business (Domestic) segment is engaged in the planning, design of products, the procurement of raw materials, as well as the provision of products to end consumers through domestic department stores, mass retailers and other general retail stores, directly managed stores, e-commerce sites and domestic and overseas sales companies. The Wacoal Business (Overseas) segment manufactures, sells products such as innerwear. The Peach John Business segment retails products. The Others segment include the manufacture and sale of mannequin dolls.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

