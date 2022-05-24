Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/24/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

LUOKUNG TECHNOLOGY CORP (LKCO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Luokung Technology Corp., formerly Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd, is a holding company. The Company is a developer and provider of mobile enterprise solutions. The Company's mobile enterprise solutions allow company personnel whose work function requires mobility to be connected with enterprise information technology (IT) systems, including Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM). Its software enables these systems to get extended to personnel in the field using wireless devices, such as smart phones, Personal Digital Assistant (PDA), cameras, barcode scanners, portable printers, global positioning system (GPS) devices and tablet computers. Its mobile enterprise solutions also contain custom software applications for specific industries and businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

AVIAT NETWORKS INC (AVNW) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aviat Networks, Inc. is a global supplier of microwave networking solutions. The Company designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking solutions and services to mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, and broadcast system operators across the globe. The Company's products utilize microwave and millimeter wave technologies to create point to point wireless links for short, medium, and long-distance interconnections. Its products incorporate Ethernet switching and Internet protocol (IP) routing capabilities optimized for a microwave and millimeter wave environment and for hybrid applications of microwave and optical fiber transport, to form complete networking solutions. The Company provides software tools and applications to enable deployment, monitoring, network management and optimization of its systems as well as to automate network design and procurement.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

