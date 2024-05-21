Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/21/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

LIFEWAY FOODS INC (LWAY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lifeway Foods, Inc. is a producer and marketer of kefir in the United States. The Company's primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product sold in a variety of organic and non-organic sizes, flavors and types. Lifeway kefir is tart and tangy, high in protein, calcium, and vitamin D. Its product categories also include European-style soft cheeses, including farmer cheese, white cheese, and Sweet Kiss; Cream and other, which consists primarily of cream, a byproduct of making its kefir; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children, Drinkable yogurt, sold in a variety of sizes and flavors; and Other Dairy, which consists primarily of Fresh Made butter and sour cream. It manufactures (directly or through co-packers) and market products under the Lifeway, Fresh Made and Glen Oaks Farms brand names, as well as under private labels on behalf of certain customers. The Company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of LIFEWAY FOODS INC

LWAY Guru Analysis

LWAY Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.