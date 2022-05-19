Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/19/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

CAL-MAINE FOODS INC (CALM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Fish/Livestock industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is a producer and distributor of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. Its operations consist of hatching chicks, growing and maintaining flocks of pullets, layers, and breeders, manufacturing feed, and producing, processing, packaging, and distributing shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and conventional eggs. It classifies cage-free, organic and brown eggs as specialty eggs. Its Egg-Land's Best and Land O' Lakes branded eggs are produced and processed under license from Eggland's Best, Inc. (EB). Its Farmhouse Eggs branded eggs are produced at its facilities by cage-free hens that are provided with a vegetarian diet. It markets organic, vegetarian, and omega-3 eggs under its 4-Grain brand. Its egg products are sold through its subsidiaries American Egg Products, LLC located in Georgia and Texas Egg Products, LLC located in Texas.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ADTRAN, INC. (ADTN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ADTRAN, Inc. is a provider of networking and communications platforms, software, and services focused on the broadband access market. The Company operates through two segments: Network Solutions and Services & Support. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware and software products. The Services & Support segment includes a portfolio of maintenance, network installation and solution integration services, which include hosted cloud services and subscription services. The two segments span across Access & Aggregation, Subscriber Solutions & Experience and Traditional & Other Products. Its Access & Aggregation is focused on solutions that are used by service providers to connect their network infrastructure to subscribers. Subscriber Solutions & Experience is concentrated on subscriber solutions that terminate broadband access in the home and/or business. Traditional & Other Products encompasses prior-generation technologies, products and services and certain other offerings.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC. (LSTR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 90% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Landstar System, Inc. is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company operates through two operating segments: the transportation logistics segment and the insurance segment. The transportation logistics segment provides a range of integrated transportation management solutions. Transportation services offered by the Company include truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, the United States-Canada and the United States-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo and customs brokerage. The insurance segment consists of Signature Insurance Company (Signature), a wholly owned offshore insurance subsidiary, and Risk Management Claim Services, Inc. The insurance segment offers risk and claims management services to certain of Landstar's operating subsidiaries.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

CRICUT INC (CRCT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Office Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cricut Inc is a technology company that has designed and built a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. Its connected machines, design applications and accessories and materials, its users create everything from personalized birthday cards, mugs and T-shirts to large-scale interior decorations and more. Its cloud-based software enables it to update the functionality and features of existing physical and digital products and to release new products that integrate with its platform. Its software integrates with machines and designing apps, allowing users to create and share. Its cloud-based users can access and work on their projects anywhere, at any time, across desktop or mobile devices. Its portfolio of connected machines cut, write, score and create decorative effects using a wide variety of materials including paper, vinyl, leather and more.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

2SEVENTY BIO INC (TSVT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: 2seventy bio, Inc. is a cell and gene therapy company, which is focused on the research, development and commercialization of transformative treatments for cancer. The Company is advancing multiple clinical programs, including DARIC33, for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia, and bbT369, for the treatment of patients with B-cell non-Hodgkins lymphoma, as well as multiple preclinical programs, including bbT4015, an engineered chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy targeting MUC16. Additionally, together with its partner Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), the Company is delivering ABECMA to multiple myeloma patients in the United States for the treatment of adults with multiple myeloma who have received at least four prior lines of therapy, including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor and a cyclic ADP ribose hydrolase (anti-CD38) monoclonal antibody.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

More details on Validea's Kenneth Fisher strategy

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

