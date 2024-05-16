Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/16/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

EBARA CORP (ADR) (EBCOY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ebara Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in manufacturing, sales, construction, maintenance and services in various fields, including wind and hydro energy business, environmental plants business, precision and electronics business. The Company operates through three segments. The Wind and Hydro Energy segment is engaged in the manufacture, sale, operation and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, refrigeration equipment and blowers. The Environmental Plants segment is engaged in the engineering, construction, operation and maintenance of municipal waste incineration plants, industrial waste incineration plants and water treatment plants. The Precision and Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacture, sale and maintenance of vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing (CMP) equipment, plating equipment and exhaust gas treatment equipment. The Company is also engaged in the provision of business support services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

