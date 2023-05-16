Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/16/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC - ADR (SY) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC. is a China-based holding company mainly engaged in online destination for discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. The Company operates through two segments: Information Services segment and Reservation Services segment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

VITESSE ENERGY INC (VTS) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vitesse Energy, Inc. is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States that are generally operated by oil companies and are primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. The Company owns a working interest in approximately 5,338 gross productive wells and royalty interests in an additional 1,005 productive wells. The Company also owns working interests in a further 237 gross wells and an additional 413 gross wells that have been permitted for development by its operating partners. Its properties in Williston Basin stretch from western North Dakota into eastern Montana. Its properties in Denver-Julesburg Basin are located in Northeast Colorado and Southeast Wyoming. Its properties in the Powder River Basin assets primarily target the Parkman, Sussex, Turner and Niobrara formations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

