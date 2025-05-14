Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/14/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

PLUG POWER INC (PLUG) is a small-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Plug Power Inc. is engaged in offering end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals. The Company develops commercially viable hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions. It provides electrolyzers that allow customers, such as refineries, producers of chemicals, steel, fertilizer and commercial refueling stations, to generate hydrogen on-site. It focuses on industrial mobility applications, including electric forklifts and electric industrial vehicles, at multi-shift high volume manufacturing and high throughput distribution sites and environmental benefits; stationary power systems that supports critical operations, such as data centers, microgrids and generation facilities, in either a backup power or continuous power role and replace batteries, diesel generators or the grid for telecommunication logistics, transportation, and utility customers; and production of hydrogen.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO LTD - ADR (DNPLY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Printing Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 80% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd is a Japan-based engaged in business activities related to smart communications, life & healthcare, and electronics, mainly in the printing and soft drink businesses. The Company operates through three business segments. The Smart Communications segment is engaged in the provision of books, magazines, textbooks, e-books, digital marketing support for sales promotion and customer analysis, catalogs, flyers, pamphlets, calendars, thermal transfer products, and library operations. The Life & Healthcare segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of lithium-ion battery materials, solar battery materials, materials for transporting electronic components, multifunctional heat insulation boxes, fruit juice, functional beverages, interior and exterior materials, and pharmaceuticals. The Electronics segment manufactures and sells optical films for displays, large-size photomasks for liquid crystal displays, photomasks for semiconductor products, and other products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

