Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/14/2024

EASTMAN KODAK CO (KODK) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eastman Kodak Company is a manufacturer focused on commercial print and advanced materials and chemicals. It operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Print segment is comprised of five lines of business: the Prepress Solutions business, the PROSPER business, the Software business, the Electrophotographic Printing Solutions business and the VERSAMARK business. Print segment products include digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions, digital printing solutions using electrically charged toner-based technology, production press systems, consumables (primarily ink), inkjet components, software and services. Its Advanced Materials and Chemicals segment is comprised of four lines of business: Industrial Film and Chemicals business, Motion Picture business, Advanced Materials and Functional Printing business, and the Licensing and Analytical Services business. The Brand segment contains the brand licensing business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

