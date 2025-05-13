Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/13/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

EXPENSIFY INC (EXFY) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Expensify, Inc. (Expensify) is engaged in offering a cloud-based expense management software platform that helps businesses to simplify the way they manage money. Its platform is used by people in organizations around the world use Expensify to scan and reimburse receipts from flights, hotels, coffee shops, office supplies and ride shares. It improves the experience of the actual end users of expense management software. It designs Expensify to be easy to set up, integrate, configure, and use from any device, which has enabled it to serve employees of all types and organizations of all sizes, industries, and geographies. It offers simple, transparent, and flexible subscription plans for both individuals and businesses that are completely self-service and payable by credit card. The Company has designed its platform to be used by everyone in an organization, from employees to managers to the finance department. Its individual subscriptions include its track and submit plans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC (PLL) is a small-cap value stock in the Non-Metallic Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Piedmont Lithium, Inc. is engaged in developing a multi-asset, integrated lithium business. It supplies lithium hydroxide to electric vehicles and battery manufacturing supply chains in North America. Its projects include its Carolina Lithium and Tennessee Lithium projects in the United States. Tennessee Lithium is a proposed merchant lithium hydroxide manufacturing plant in McMinn County, Tennessee. Carolina Lithium is a proposed, fully integrated spodumene concentrate-to-lithium hydroxide project in Gaston County, North Carolina. The Company's project portfolio includes strategic investments in lithium assets in Quebec, Canada and Ghana, West Africa with Atlantic Lithium, including Ewoyaa; and in Newfoundland, Canada with Vinland Lithium. Carolina Lithium is located within a resource in the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt. The Ewoyaa Lithium Project is well located along a national highway in the Cape Coast region of Ghana, Africa.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

CORE NATURAL RESOURCES INC (CNR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Core Natural Resources, Inc., formerly CONSOL Energy Inc., is a producer and exporter of coals, including metallurgical and high calorific value thermal coals. The Company operates a portfolio, including the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, Leer, Leer South, and West Elk mines. It owns and oversees 11 major coal mining operations across the country, including the longwall coal mining complexes in North America. Its mining operations also include the metallurgical coal portfolios in the United States. It has ownership interests in two marine export terminals. Its product portfolio encompasses Low-Vol, High-Vol A, High Vol-B, Crossover, High Calorific Value Thermal, and PRB coals. Through ownership of two strategic export terminals on the United States Eastern Seaboard, it is an exporter of coal products serving multiple emerging seaborne markets. It mines and markets a broad assortment of carbon-based products for industrial metallurgical applications, primarily steel production.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

