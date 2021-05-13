Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/13/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

XUNLEI LTD (XNET) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Xunlei Limited is a China-based innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology. The Company operates an Internet platform in China based on cloud computing to enable users to access, manage and consume digital media content. The Company's acceleration products and services include Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet, and cloud acceleration subscription services, which offer user services for speed and reliability. The Company's Xunlei Accelerator allows users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet. Xunlei Accelerator also bridges users with diverse needs to other services it offers, such as Xunlei Media Player, which supports both online and offline video watching, and its various online games, including Web games and massively multiplayer online games (MMOGs), by recommending and providing links to these services on its user interface.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

RWE AG (ADR) (RWEOY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RWE AG (RWE) is a Germany-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. Its activities are divided into three segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power and Supply & Trading. The Lignite & Nuclear segment focuses on electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power. The European Power segment includes the electricity generation business in Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Belgium using gas and hard coal power plants. The Supply & Trading segment comprises trading in electricity, natural gas, coal, oil, carbon dioxide certificates and biomass.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. (MHK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Textiles - Non Apparel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mohawk Industries, Inc. is a flooring manufacturer that creates products for residential and commercial spaces around the world. The Company' segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA) and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). Its manufacturing and distribution processes provide carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, luxury vinyl tile and vinyl flooring. The Global Ceramic segment designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets a line of ceramic tile, porcelain tile and natural stone products used in the residential and commercial markets for both remodeling and new construction. The Flooring NA segment designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets carpet, laminate, carpet pad, rugs, hardwood and vinyl. The Flooring ROW segment designs, manufactures, sources, distributes and markets laminate, hardwood flooring, roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboard (MDF), chipboards, and vinyl flooring products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

CARPARTS.COM INC (PRTS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CarParts.com, Inc., formerly U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc., is an online provider of automotive aftermarket parts. The Company is an online provider of aftermarket auto parts, including collision parts, engine parts, and performance parts and accessories. The Company's Websites provide customers with a range of stock keeping units (SKUs) with detailed product descriptions, attributes and photographs. The Company's product database maps its SKUs to product applications based on vehicle makes, models and years. The Company primarily sells its products to individual consumers through its network of Websites and online marketplaces. The Company classifies its products into various categories, including collision parts serving the body repair segment, engine parts to serve the replacement/wear parts market, and performance parts and accessories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC (OPEN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate that enables consumers to buy and sell their home. Home sellers can use the Company's mobile application or Website to request a competitive cash offer online. Home buyers can likewise utilize its app or Website to self-tour or virtually tour homes at their convenience, shop for financing, submit an offer and close on their timeline. It acquires homes directly from individual sellers and resell those homes to buyers, including both individual consumers and institutional investors. Upon acquiring a home, it typically makes necessary renovations and repairs before listing it for sale on its Website, its mobile app, Multiple Listing Services (MLS) and other online real estate portals. It also offers adjacent services, including title and escrow, Opendoor Home Loans, List with Opendoor and Buy with Opendoor.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

