Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/13/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

KNOWLES CORP (KN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Audio & Video Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Knowles Corporation is a global supplier of micro-acoustic, audio processing and specialty component solutions, serving the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace and industrial markets. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Consumer Electronics (MCE) and Specialty Components (SC). MCE designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies used in mobile handsets, wearables and other consumer electronic devices. SC specializes in the design and manufacture of specialized electronic components used in medical and life science applications, as well as solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and a range of other markets. It has sales, support and engineering facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, and manufacturing facilities in Asia. It also offers acoustics components used in hearing aids, as well as high-end oscillators (timing devices) and capacitors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

RMR GROUP INC (RMR) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The RMR Group Inc. is a holding company. The Company's business is primarily conducted by its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC (RMR LLC). The Company's segments include RMR LLC and All Other Operations. RMR LLC manages a portfolio of publicly owned real estate and real estate related businesses. RMR LLC manages Government Properties Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns properties that are leased to government tenants; Hospitality Properties Trust, an REIT that primarily owns hotels and travel centers; Select Income REIT, an REIT that primarily owns properties leased to single tenants across the United States and leased lands in Hawaii, and Senior Housing Properties Trust, an REIT that primarily owns senior living communities and medical office buildings. As of June 30, 2016, RMR LLC managed over 1,300 properties, which were located in 48 states, Washington, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

ADTALEM GLOBAL EDUCATION INC (ATGE) is a small-cap value stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Adtalem Global Education Inc., formerly DeVry Education Group Inc. (DeVry Group) is a global provider of educational services. DeVry Group's focuses on empowering its students to achieve their educational and career goals. DeVry Group's institutions offer a range of programs in healthcare, technology, business, accounting, finance and law. The Company operates in three segments: Medical and Healthcare; International and Professional Education, and Business, Technology and Management. Medical and Healthcare includes DeVry Medical International, Chamberlain College of Nursing (Chamberlain) and Carrington College. International and Professional Education consists of DeVry Brasil and Becker Professional Education. Business, Technology and Management consists of DeVry University. As of June 30, 2016, DMI operated three institutions: American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC), Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM) and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

QUDIAN INC - ADR (QD) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Qudian Inc is a holding company that provides online credit products. The Company operates two segments. Installment Credit Services segment represents traditional online installment credit business, including cash installment credit services and merchandise installment credit services. Automobile Financing Services segment represents the business of sales-type lease and vehicle sales with guarantee. The Company uses big data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to service young, mobile-active consumers. The Company operates an online platform, with nearly all of the transactions facilitated through mobile devices. Borrowers can apply for small credit on their mobile phones and receive approval within a few seconds. Approved borrowers are then able to draw down on their cash credit with cash disbursed immediately into their Alipay accounts in digital form. The Company operates its businesses within the China market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

EVI INDUSTRIES INC (EVI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EVI Industries, Inc., formerly EnviroStar, Inc., through its subsidiary, Steiner-Atlantic Corp., sells commercial and industrial laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers manufactured by others; supplies replacement parts and accessories, and provides maintenance services to its customers, and designs and plans turnkey laundry, dry cleaning and boiler systems for its institutional, retail, industrial and commercial customers. The Company, through its subsidiary, DRYCLEAN USA License Corp. owns rights to the name DRYCLEAN USA, which it franchises and licenses to retail drycleaners in the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. It sells a line of commercial and industrial laundry and dry cleaning equipment and steam and hot water boilers manufactured by others, as well as related replacement parts and accessories, and provides maintenance services. It sells replacement parts and accessories for the products it sells.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

NVR, INC. (NVR) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NVR, Inc. is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. The Company's segments are Homebuilding Mid Atlantic, Homebuilding North East, Homebuilding Mid East, Homebuilding South East and Mortgage Banking. Its Homebuilding Mid Atlantic segment operates in various geographic regions, which include Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, District of Columbia (D.C.). Its Homebuilding North East segment operates in various geographic regions, which include New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. Its Homebuilding Mid East segment operates in various geographic regions, which include New York, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois, The Homebuilding South East segment operates in various geographic regions, which include North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. The Mortgage Banking segment provides mortgage-related services to home building customers through its mortgage banking operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

TETRA TECH, INC. (TTEK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Waste Management Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tetra Tech, Inc. is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company's segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services. The RME segment provides consulting and engineering services across the world for a range of resource management and energy needs. The Company includes wind-down of its non-core construction activities in the RCM segment. Its solutions span the entire life cycle of consulting and engineering projects and include applied science, research and technology, engineering, design, construction management, operations and maintenance, and information technology. It provides its services to a diverse base of international, the United States commercial, the United Sates federal clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

KORN FERRY (KFY) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 90% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Korn Ferry, formerly Korn/Ferry International, is a people and organizational advisory company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the provision of talent management solutions, including executive search on a retained basis, recruitment for non-executive professionals, recruitment process outsourcing, and leadership and talent consulting services. Its segments include Executive Search, Hay Group and Futurestep. The Executive Search segment focuses on recruiting Board of Director and C-level positions, in addition to research-based interviewing and on-boarding solutions, for clients predominantly in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare and technology industries. The Hay Group segment assists clients with ongoing assessment, compensation and development of their senior executives and management teams. The Futurestep segment provides talent acquisition solutions and services, such as project recruitment and individual professional search.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Kenneth Fisher has returned 261.23% vs. 188.72% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

