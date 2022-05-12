Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/12/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ACUITY BRANDS, INC. (AYI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Acuity Brands, Inc. is an industrial technology company. The Company is focused on developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services, including building management systems, lighting, lighting controls, and location-aware applications. The Company operates through two segments: Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL) and Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). ABL offers devices such as luminaires, lighting controls, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers, as well as integrated systems designed to optimize energy efficiency and comfort for various indoor and outdoor applications. ISG offers building management systems and location-aware applications and sells predominantly through system integrators. Its building management system includes Distech Controls products for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), lighting, shades, and access control that deliver end-to-end optimization of those building systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ACUITY BRANDS, INC.

ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LTD (AOSL) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited is a designer, developer, and global supplier of power semiconductors. The Company's portfolio of products focuses on high-volume applications, including personal computers, flat-panel televisions, light-emitting diode (LED) lighting, smartphones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls, and power supplies for television, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment. It also offers power semiconductors, including a range portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC, and Digital Power products. The Company sells its products primarily to distributors in the Asia Pacific region, who in turn sell these products to end customers. Its products are applicable in desktop and tablet personal computers, flat panel displays, and televisions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR LTD

MATSON INC (MATX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Matson, Inc. is a holding company that provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The Company operates through two segments: Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation business is conducted through its subsidiary, Matson Navigation Company, Inc. (MatNav), which provides ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. MatNav also operates two expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, and provides services to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from Dutch Harbor, Alaska to Asia. The Logistics business is conducted through MatNav's subsidiary, Matson Logistics, Inc. (Matson Logistics), which extends the geographic reach of its transportation network throughout North America and Asia, and is an asset-light business that provides a variety of logistics services to its customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MATSON INC

SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP (SPNE) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a global medical technology company. The Company is focused on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It offers a portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions, as well as a surgical navigation system, to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products consist of a range of advanced and traditional bone graft substitutes designed to improve bone fusion rates following a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The Company's spinal implants and enabling technologies portfolio consists of a line of products and image-guided surgical solutions to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SEASPINE HOLDINGS CORP

VITAL FARMS, INC. (VITL) is a small-cap value stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vital Farms, Inc. is a food company. The Company packages, markets and distributes shell eggs, butter and other products. The Company produces products sourced from animals raised on family farms, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, liquid whole eggs, ghee and convenient breakfast offerings. The Company's products are sold under the trade names Vital Farms, Alfresco Farms, Lucky Ladies and RedHill Farms, primarily to retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It offers unsalted and sea salted varieties of its butter in two-stick and four-stick packs. In addition, it also offers a spreadable butter churned with avocado oil in a tub format. The Company sources its eggs and cream for its products from the Company's network of family farms. Its convenient breakfast offerings include egg bites, which is made with ingredients, such as pasture-raised eggs and cheese, vegetables and humanely raised meats.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of VITAL FARMS, INC.

LENNAR CORPORATION (LEN) is a large-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 90% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lennar Corporation is a homebuilder and an originator of residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Company is also a provider of title insurance and closing services, and a developer of multifamily rental properties. The Company's segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily and Lennar other. Its Homebuilding segments primarily include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development and sale of residential land directly and through its unconsolidated entities. Its Financial Services segment include primarily mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of its homes. Its Multifamily segment focuses on developing a diversified portfolio of institutional quality multifamily rental properties in selected United States markets. Its Lennar Other segment primarily includes strategic investments in technology companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LENNAR CORPORATION

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. (RHI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Robert Half International Inc. provides specialized staffing and risk consulting services. The Company provides these services through its divisions, including Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti. The Company's segments include temporary and consultant staffing, permanent placement staffing, and risk consulting and internal audit services. The temporary and consultant staffing segment provides specialized staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing and Web design fields. The permanent placement staffing segment provides full-time personnel in the accounting, finance, administrative and office and information technology fields. The risk consulting and internal audit services segment provides business and technology risk consulting and internal audit services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC.

STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORP (SXI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Standex International Corporation is a diversified manufacturing company. The Company's segments include Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is manufacturing and selling electronic components. The Engraving segment provides mold texturizing, slush molding tools, roll engraving, hygiene product tooling and process machinery. The Scientific segment provides specialty temperature-controlled equipment for the medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, biotech and industrial markets. The Engineering Technologies provides net and near net formed single-source customized solutions in the manufacture of engineered components. The Specialty Solutions segment manufactures and sells refrigerated, heated and dry merchandising display cases, custom fluid pump solutions, and single and double-acting telescopic and piston rod hydraulic cylinders.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of STANDEX INTERNATIONAL CORP

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

