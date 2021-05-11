Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/11/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ICHOR HOLDINGS LTD (ICHR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. The Company's primary offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The Company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor and control precise quantities of the specialized gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition. Its chemical delivery subsystems precisely blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as chemical-mechanical planarization (CMP) electroplating and cleaning. The Company also manufactures certain components for internal use in fluid delivery systems and for direct sales to its customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC (BH) is a small-cap value stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in diverse business activities that include media, property and casualty insurance, and restaurants. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Steak n Shake Inc. (Steak n Shake) and Western Sizzlin Corporation (Western), is engaged in the restaurant business. Steak n Shake comprises of 415 ownly operated restaurants and 201 franchised units. Western comprises of four ownly operated restaurants and 58 franchised units. The Company, through First Guard Insurance Company and its agency, 1st Guard Corporation provides property and casualty insurance services. It is a direct underwriter of commercial trucking insurance, selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers. The Company is engaged in the business of media and licensing through, Maxim Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

