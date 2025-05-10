Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/10/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

TUTOR PERINI CORP (TPC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tutor Perini Corporation is a civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private customers and public agencies throughout the world. Its Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure. The contracting services provided by the Civil segment include construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and others. Its Building segment is engaged in providing services for private and public works customers in several specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, commercial offices, and government facilities, among others. Its Specialty Contractors segment specializes in electrical, mechanical, plumbing, HVAC and fire protection systems for a full range of civil and building construction projects in the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and mass-transit end markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

QUANTERIX CORP (QTRX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Quanterix Corporation is a life sciences company. The Company develops and commercializes ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platforms that advance life sciences research and diagnostics. Its platforms are based on its proprietary digital Simoa detection technology. Its Simoa bead-based and planar array platforms enable customers to detect protein biomarkers in low concentrations in blood, serum, and other fluids. The Company's Simoa technology is based on traditional enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) technology. Its products include HD-X, SR-X, SP-X, Simoa assays and consumables, Nova Beads, and neurofilament light chain (NfL) antibodies and NfL ELISA kits. It also offers contract research services for customers and laboratory developed test services through its Accelerator Laboratory, which provides customers with access to Simoa technology and supports multiple projects and services, including sample testing, homebrew assay development and custom assay development.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

NERDY INC (NRDY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nerdy Inc. operates a platform for live online learning. The CompanyGs platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence, to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of all ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals. Its comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across numerous subjects and multiple formats, including learning memberships, one-on-one instruction, small group tutoring, large format classes, tutor chat, essay review, adaptive assessments, and self-study tools. Its flagship business, Varsity Tutors LLC (Varsity Tutors), is a platform for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Its offerings include Varsity Tutors for Schools, a product suite that leverages its platform capabilities to offer high dosage tutoring and its online learning solutions to institutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC (ANIK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in the osteoarthritis pain management and regenerative solutions space focused on early intervention orthopedics. The Company is leveraging its core expertise in hyaluronic acid and implant solutions. It partners with clinicians to provide minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. It is developing, manufacturing and commercializing products on its hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. It is focused on spaces within orthopedics, including osteoarthritis pain management and regenerative solutions, and its products are delivered in key sites of care, including ambulatory surgery centers. Its products include OA Pain Management, Regenerative Solutions, and others. The OA Pain Management product family consists of Cingal, Monovisc, Orthovisc, Orthovisc mini and Orthovisc-T. Its Regenerative Solutions include Integrity, Hyalofast, Tactoset and NanoFx.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

