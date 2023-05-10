Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/10/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES INC (FET) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil Well Services & Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is a global company serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries. The Company's segments include Drilling & Downhole, Completions and Production. Its Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures and supplies products and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications. Its Completions segment designs, manufactures and supplies products and provides related services to the coiled tubing, well stimulation and intervention markets. Its Production segment designs, manufactures and supplies products and provides related equipment and services for the production and infrastructure markets. It provides a range of industrial valves. It offers its products to renewable energy and new energy companies for applications, such as offshore wind, geothermal power, and biogas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES INC

FET Guru Analysis

FET Fundamental Analysis

SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC (SGMO) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage genomic medicine company. The Company focuses on leveraging its optimized zinc finger (ZF) technology, which is a differentiated tool used to develop genomic medicines, including allogeneic cell therapies and in vivo genome engineering therapies. Its product candidates include Isaralgagene civaparvovec, also known as ST-920, its wholly owned gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, its wholly owned Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR), engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) cell therapy product candidate for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; Giroctocogene fitelparvovec, also known as SB-525, is a gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A., and BIVV003, its zinc finger nuclease, or ZF nuclease, gene-edited cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS INC

SGMO Guru Analysis

SGMO Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.