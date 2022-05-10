Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/10/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

DADA NEXUS LTD - ADR (DADA) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Catalog & Mail Order) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dada Nexus Ltd is a China-based holding company principally involved in the operation of local on-demand retail and delivery platforms. The Company's main platforms are JD-Daojia (JDDJ) and Dada Now. JDDJ is an on-demand retail platform operated in China. It facilitates digitalized transformation for retailers and brand owners on selling products through online channels. Dada Now is a China-based on-demand delivery platform using a crowdsourcing model to process on-demand delivery orders. The two platforms combined can deliver a range of products, including the goods from supermarkets and convenience stores, fresh fruits and vegetables and drugs, to the customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DADA NEXUS LTD - ADR

Full Guru Analysis for DADA

Full Factor Report for DADA

VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY INC (VIR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a commercial-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It has assembled four technology platforms focused on antibodies, T cells, innate immunity, and small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA), through internal development, collaborations, and acquisitions. The Company's pipeline consists of sotrovimab and other product candidates targeting COVID-19, hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza A virus, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Its product candidates include Sotrovimab and VIR-7832, VIR-2218, VIR-3434, VIR-2482, VIR-1111. It is engaged in developing differentiated monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) as well as vaccines and small molecules that focuses is on treating and preventing severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). VIR-2218 and VIR-3434, are for the treatment of HBV. VIR-2482 is an investigational IM administered influenza A-neutralizing mAb.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY INC

Full Guru Analysis for VIR

Full Factor Report for VIR

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES INC (AMR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. is a mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. The Company is principally engaged in supplying metallurgical products to the steel industry. The Company extracts, processes and markets met and thermal coal from deep and surface mines for sale to steel and coke producers, industrial customers, and electric utilities. The Company operates in one reportable segment: Met, which consists of five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia, fourteen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia, as well as expenses associated with certain closed mines. The Met segment operations consist of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch. The coal produced by its Met segment operations is predominantly met coal with some amounts of thermal coal being produced as a byproduct of mining. It conducts mining operations only in the United States with mines in Central Appalachia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES INC

Full Guru Analysis for AMR

Full Factor Report for AMR

EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS NV (XPRO) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Frank's International NV, formerly Expro Group Holdings NV is a Netherlands-based company active in the energy sector. The Company provides energy services in the fields of construction, drilling, well management and production, well integrated and also provides access to submarine drilling. The Company's activities are divided into three operating segments: Tubular Running Services, that provides tubular running services globally; Tubulars segment designs, which manufactures and distributes connectors and casing attachments for large outside diameter (OD) heavy wall pipe and Cementing Equipment segment, that provides specialty equipment to enhance the safety and efficiency of rig operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EXPRO GROUP HOLDINGS NV

Full Guru Analysis for XPRO

Full Factor Report for XPRO

TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC (TXRH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a United States based restaurant company that operates in the casual dining segment. The Company owns and operates approximately 548 restaurants and franchised an additional 99 restaurants in 49 states and ten foreign countries. Of the 548 restaurants it operates approximately 511 as Texas Roadhouse restaurants, 34 as Bubba's 33 restaurants and three as Jaggers restaurants. Texas Roadhouse is a full-service, casual dining restaurant concept offering an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open grills. Bubba's 33 is a family-friendly, sports restaurant concept featuring scratch-made food, ice cold beer and signature drinks. Its menu features burgers, pizza and wings as well as a variety of appetizers, sandwiches and dinner entrees. The Jaggers is a fast-casual restaurant concept offering burgers, hand-breaded chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches served with scratch-made sauces.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC

Full Guru Analysis for TXRH

Full Factor Report for TXRH

AGENUS INC (AGEN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Agenus Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology (I-O) company. It has a pipeline of immune checkpoint antibodies, adoptive cell therapies and neoantigen cancer vaccines, to fight cancer. Its I-O assets include antibody-based therapeutics, monospecific and bispecific antibodies, cell therapy, vaccines and adjuvants. Its antibody candidates are Balstilimab (an anti-PD-1 antibody) and Zalifrelimab (an anti-CTLA-4 antibody), which is in Phase 2 trials as both a monotherapy (balstilimab) and combination therapy (balstilimab/zalifrelimab) for treatment of patients with second-line cervical cancer. Its clinical-stage asset portfolio also includes Botensilimab (AGEN1181), AGEN2373, AGEN1423, AGEN1777, MK-4830, INCAGN2390, INCAGN2385 and AGENT 797. It is developing personalized vaccines, namely Prophage and AutoSynVax, and off-the-shelf vaccines PhosphoSynVax, which contains heat shock proteins to deliver neoantigens to the right immune cells to activate an anti-cancer immune response.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AGENUS INC

Full Guru Analysis for AGEN

Full Factor Report for AGEN

AVIAT NETWORKS INC (AVNW) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Aviat Networks, Inc. is a global supplier of microwave networking solutions. The Company designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking solutions and services to mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, and broadcast system operators across the globe. The Company's products utilize microwave and millimeter wave technologies to create point to point wireless links for short, medium, and long-distance interconnections. Its products incorporate Ethernet switching and Internet protocol (IP) routing capabilities optimized for a microwave and millimeter wave environment and for hybrid applications of microwave and optical fiber transport, to form complete networking solutions. The Company provides software tools and applications to enable deployment, monitoring, network management and optimization of its systems as well as to automate network design and procurement.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AVIAT NETWORKS INC

Full Guru Analysis for AVNW

Full Factor Report for AVNW

ALCOA CORP (AA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alcoa Corporation is a trading company. The Company is engaged in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. The Company's operations consist of three reportable business segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite and Alumina segments primarily consist of a series of affiliated operating entities held in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals (AWAC), which is a joint venture between Alcoa Corporation and Alumina Limited. The Aluminum segment consists of the Company's aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses, along with the energy production business. Its Bauxite segment consists of the Company's global bauxite mining operations. The Company's Alumina segment consists of the Company's worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina. The Aluminum segment consists of its worldwide smelting and cast house system, a portfolio of energy assets in Brazil, Canada, and the United States. It has over 28 operating locations across nine countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ALCOA CORP

Full Guru Analysis for AA

Full Factor Report for AA

WARRIOR MET COAL INC (HCC) is a small-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 38% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the global steel industry from underground mines located in Brookwood, Alabama, southwest of Birmingham and near Tuscaloosa. These underground coal mines are approximately 1,400 to 2,100 feet underground, making them some of the deepest vertical shaft coal mines in North America. The Company's operations also extract methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. The Company is a producer and exporter of premium met coal, also known as hard coking coal (HCC), operating longwall operations in its underground mines based in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior produces from the Blue Creek, AL, coal seam contains very low sulfur and has strong coking properties.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WARRIOR MET COAL INC

Full Guru Analysis for HCC

Full Factor Report for HCC

SONOS INC (SONO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Audio & Video Equipment industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sonos, Inc. is engaged in the business of developing wireless multi-room home audio systems. The Company offers speakers, portable speakers, home theatre, sets, accessories, architectural, components, and speaker recommender. The Company provides customers with access to voice control, streaming music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobook content, enabling them to control and listen to a range of audio entertainment. Through its software platform, the Company enhances the features and services of its products. The Company's speaker products include wireless speakers and home theater speakers. The Company's streaming content is available on Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify, and TuneIn.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SONOS INC

Full Guru Analysis for SONO

Full Factor Report for SONO

WATSCO INC (WSO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Watsco, Inc. is engaged in distributing of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts and supplies (HVAC/R) in the HVAC/R distribution industry in North America. The Company sells a range of non-equipment products including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats, and air quality products. Its products include condensing units, compressors, evaporators, valves, refrigerant, walk-in coolers, and ice machines for industrial and commercial applications. The Company distributes products manufactured by Flexible Technologies, Inc. (Flexible Technologies), Resideo Technologies, Inc. (Resideo), Southwark Metal Mfg. Co. (Southwark), Johns Manville and Owens Corning Insulating Systems, LLC (Owens Corning), among others. It operates from approximately 671 locations in 42 United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico with additional market coverage on an export basis to portions of Latin America and the Caribbean.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WATSCO INC

Full Guru Analysis for WSO

Full Factor Report for WSO

More details on Validea's Kenneth Fisher strategy

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.