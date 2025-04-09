Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/9/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

URBAN OUTFITTERS INC (URBN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 90% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Urban Outfitters, Inc. is a lifestyle products and services company. The Company through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Nuuly. The Retail segment includes its store and digital channels and includes its Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement and Urban Outfitters brands. In addition to retail stores, it offers its products and services directly to its customers through its Websites, mobile applications, social media and third-party digital platforms, catalogs and customer contact centers. The Wholesale segment primarily designs, develops, and markets apparel, intimates, activewear and shoes. The Wholesale segment sells through department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and its Retail segment. The Company operates a Wholesale segment under the Free People, FP Movement and Urban Outfitters brands. The Nuuly segment consists of the Nuuly brand, which includes Nuuly Rent and Nuuly Thrift. Nuuly Rent is a monthly womenGs apparel subscription rental service.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

ACM RESEARCH INC (ACMR) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ACM Research, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells production equipment and provides service solutions for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), track and thermal processes. The Company offers two principal models of wet wafer cleaning equipment based on its Space Alternated Phase Shift (SAPS) technology, Ultra C SAPS II and Ultra C SAPS V. It has also developed Timely Energized Bubble Oscillation (TEBO) technology for application in wet wafer cleaning during the fabrication of two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) wafers with fine feature sizes. It has designed these tools for use in fabricating foundry, logic, and memory chips, including dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), 3D NAND-flash memory chips, and compound semiconductor chips. The Company also develops, manufactures, and sells a range of advanced packaging tools to wafer assembly and packaging customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

EVERQUOTE INC (EVER) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping, connecting consumers with insurance provider customers, which includes both carriers and agents. The CompanyGs data and technology platform, matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its network of insurance providers, saving consumers and providers time and money. Its technology platform combines internally developed, third-party and open-source software. Its Websites and supporting services, as well as its development and test environments, are hosted across industry-standard cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform. It uses content delivery network solutions for fast, local access to its products. Its insurance provider customers include insurance carriers and third-party insurance agents. Insurance carriers write auto, home and renters, and life insurance policies for consumers directly and through agents.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

MONTAUK RENEWABLES INC (MNTK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Montauk Renewables, Inc. is a renewable energy company, which is engaged in specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into Renewable Natural Gas (RNG). The Company's segments include Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The CompanyGs Renewable Natural Gas segment includes the production of RNG. The Renewable Electricity Generation segment includes generation of electricity at biogas-to-electricity plants. The Company captures methane, preventing it from being released into the atmosphere, and converts it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid. The Company is engaged in the development, operation and management of landfill methane-fueled renewable energy projects. The Company has operations at approximately 15 operating projects located in California, Idaho, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Texas.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

CS DISCO INC (LAW) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CS Disco, Inc. provides cloud-native, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered legal product offerings that simplify legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal service providers, and governments. The CompanyGs integrated product offerings enable legal departments to collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. Its comprehensive product offerings include DISCO Hold, DISCO Request, DISCO Ediscovery, DISCO Review, and DISCO Case Builder. DISCO Hold automates the manual work necessary to comply with preservation requirements, empowering legal teams to preserve data, notify custodians, track holds with a defensible audit trail, and collect data when ready. DISCO Request automates response compliance for legal requests like service of process requests, subpoenas, and law enforcement requests, giving legal teams control and visibility from intake to resolution.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

PROFICIENT AUTO LOGISTICS INC (PAL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. is a specialized freight company focused on providing auto transportation and logistics services. The Company offers a range of auto transportation and logistics services, focused on transporting finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, marine ports of entry, or regional rail yards to auto dealerships around the country. Its segments include Company Drivers and Brokered. Its Company Drivers segment offers automobile transport and contract services under an asset-based model. Its contract service offering devotes the use of equipment to specific customers and provides transportation services through long-term contracts. Its Brokered segment offers transportation services utilizing an asset-light model focusing on outsourcing transportation of loads to third-party carriers. Its customers range from auto companies, such as General Motors, BMW, Stellantis, and Mercedes-Benz, to electric vehicle (EV) producers, such as Tesla and Rivian.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

PRIMEENERGY RESOURCES CORP (PNRG) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas. The Company owns leasehold, mineral and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties across the United States, primarily in Oklahoma, and Texas. Through its subsidiaries Prime Operating Company, Eastern Oil Well Service Company, and EOWS Midland Company, it acts as operator and provides well-servicing support operations for many of the onshore oil and gas wells it operates, as well as for third parties. It operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in approximately 952 additional wells. It maintains an acreage position of approximately 16,407 gross (9,341 net) acres in the Permian Basin in West Texas, primarily in Reagan, Upton, Martin and Midland counties. It has over 511 producing wells in the Mid-Continent area, of which 128 wells are operated by the Company.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

