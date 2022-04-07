Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/7/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORP (MX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp is a Luxembourg-based designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It has a segment Standard Products Group. Standard Products Group includes Display Solutions and Power Solutions. Display Solutions products provide panel display solutions to major suppliers of large and small rigid and flexible panel displays, mobile, automotive applications and home appliances. Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in communications, consumer and industrial applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

RMR GROUP INC (RMR) is a small-cap value stock in the Real Estate Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The RMR Group Inc. is a holding company. The Company's business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC (RMR LLC). RMR LLC manages a diverse portfolio of publicly owned real estate and real estate related businesses. RMR LLC provides management services to four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs): Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC), which owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers; Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT), which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties; Office Properties Income Trust (OPI), which owns office properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with quality credit characteristics, including the government; and Service Properties Trust (SVC), which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties. It also provides management services to real estate operating companies and private capital vehicles.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

COHU, INC. (COHU) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cohu, Inc. is a supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems and semiconductor automated test equipment used by global semiconductor and electronics manufacturers and semiconductor test subcontractors. The Company operates through Semiconductor Test and Inspection Equipment segment. Its products include Semiconductor Test, Semiconductor Handlers, Interface Products, Data Analytics, and Spares and Kits. Its Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment (ATE) is used both for wafer level and device package testing. Its Semiconductor test handlers are used in conjunction with semiconductor ATE to automate the testing of packaged semiconductor devices. The Company offers a range of test handlers, including pick-and-place, turret, gravity, strip, MEMS and thermal sub-systems, along with inspection handlers that perform automated optical inspection of semiconductor devices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

