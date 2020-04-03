Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/3/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

OOMA INC (OOMA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ooma, Inc. is a United States-based company, which offers Ooma, a communications platform for small businesses and consumers. Ooma serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based telephony, Internet security, home monitoring and other connected services. Ooma combines PureVoice high definition (HD) call quality features with mobile applications anytime, anywhere calling. Ooma is a full router capable of prioritizing voice data and directing traffic to ensure reliable phone service. Its enterprise-grade phone service built for small business includes features, such as calling features, including unlimited calling in United States and Canada, 911 service and toll-free numbers available; office features, including virtual receptionist, extension dialing and voicemail; mobility features, including call forwarding, voicemail forwarding and multi-ring, and one-touch Internet protocol (IP) phone features, including three way conference, transfer calls and call on hold.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

NIU TECHNOLOGIES - ADR (NIU) is a small-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. The Company is engaged in the design, manufacture and sales of smart e-scooters. The Company's products consist of three series, N, M and U, with multiple models or specifications for each series. Its NIU application synchronizes with the smart e-scooters and communicates with its cloud system. The Company enables users to receive real-time information relating to their smart e-scooters through its application.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ONESPAWORLD HOLDINGS LTD (OSW) is a small-cap growth stock in the Recreational Activities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global operator of health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and an operator of health and wellness centers at destination resorts worldwide. It offers a suite of health, fitness, beauty and wellness services and products onboard 161 cruise ships and at 67 destination resorts globally. Its services include traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management; and medi-spa services. It also offers its guests access to beauty and wellness brands, including ELEMIS, Kerastase and Dysport, with many brands offered by the Company at sea. It operates health and wellness centers under the brands of Mandara and Chavana, as well as brands curated specifically for each cruise line with cruise line and/or ship-specific service menu. Its other brand is Glow, a Mandara Spa.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Kenneth Fisher has returned 213.55% vs. 154.19% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

