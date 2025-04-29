Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/29/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

FTI CONSULTING INC (FCN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory company. The CompanyGs segment includes Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment focuses on the strategic, operational, financial, transactional and capital needs of its clients; Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment provides law firms, companies, government entities and other interested parties with a multidisciplinary and independent range of services in risk and investigations and disputes; Economic Consulting segment provides law firms, companies, and government entities with analyzes of economic issues for use in international arbitration and legal and regulatory proceedings and strategic decision-making and public policy debates; Technology segment provides companies, law firms, private equity firms and government entities with a portfolio of digital insights and risk management consulting and data services, and Strategic Communications segment provides corporate reputation, financial communications and public affairs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FTI CONSULTING INC

FCN Guru Analysis

FCN Fundamental Analysis

LIMONEIRA CO (LMNR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Crops industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Limoneira Company is primarily an agribusiness company. Its operations consist of fruit production, sales and marketing, rental operations, real estate and capital investment activities. It operates in three business divisions: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness division includes four segments, such as fresh lemons, lemon packing, avocados and other agribusiness, which primarily includes oranges, specialty citrus, other crops and farm management services. The agribusiness division includes farming, harvesting, lemon packing and lemon sales operations. The rental operations division includes its residential and commercial rentals, leased land operations and organic recycling. The real estate development division includes its investments in real estate development projects. It markets and sells lemons directly to its food service, wholesale and retail customers throughout the United States, Canada, Asia, and other international markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of LIMONEIRA CO

LMNR Guru Analysis

LMNR Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.