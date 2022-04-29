Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/29/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

HUNTSMAN CORPORATION (HUN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products. The Company's segments include Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials and Textile Effects. The polyurethanes product segment includes methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane and other polyurethane-related products. Performance Products segment includes amines are a family of intermediate chemicals, and maleic anhydride is an intermediate chemical used primarily to produce unsaturated polyester resins. Advanced Materials segment includes Technologically- advanced epoxy, phenoxy, acrylic, polyurethane and acrylonitrile-butadiene-based polymer formulations, and high performance thermoset resins and curing agents and toughening agents and carbon nanotubes additives. Textile Effects segment is engaged in providing wet processing of textiles across pretreatment, coloration, printing and finishing and provides a diverse portfolio of textile chemicals and dyes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

ARCH RESOURCES INC (ARCH) is a mid-cap value stock in the Coal industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arch Resources, Inc. is a producer of coal and metallurgical products for steel industry. The Company is a supplier of premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The Company's segments include Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The MET segment contains the Company's metallurgical operations in West Virginia. The Thermal segment contains the Company's thermal operations in Wyoming and Colorado. It also produces low-emitting thermal products for sale to both domestic and international customers. The Company produces sub-bituminous thermal. It supplies thermal products to power generators and industrial customers from mines in Colorado and Illinois. The Company operates approximately seven active mines located in three of the coal-producing regions of the United States. The locations of its mines and access to export facilities enable it to ship coal worldwide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

R C M TECHNOLOGIES INC (RCMT) is a small-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 60% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RCM Technologies, Inc. is a provider of business and technology solutions through the deployment of engineering, specialty health care and information technology services. The Company operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care and Information Technology Services. Its Engineering segment provides engineering and design services, technical writing and digital documentation across marine, locomotive, transportation and aerospace markets, and engineering, procurement and construction management (EPC), as well as demand side management/energy conservation services. The specialty health care segment provides staffing solutions of health care professionals, nurses, paraprofessionals, physicians and therapists and teletherapy services. The Information Technology (IT), segment provides enterprise business solutions, application services, infrastructure solutions, life sciences solutions and other vertical specific offerings.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

