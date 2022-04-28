Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/28/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES INC. (NPK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Presto Industries, Inc. is a housewares and electric appliance industry. Its segments include the Housewares/Small Appliance segment; the Defense segment and Safety segment. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics, and comfort appliances. The Defense segment provides its warfighters with reliable products, manufactures 40 millimeter (mm) ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical assemblies; medium caliber cartridge cases; performs Load, Assemble and Pack (LAP) operations on ordnance-related products primarily for the United States Government and prime contractors; and manufactures detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, and other military energetic devices and materials. The Safety segment provides safety technology to organizations and individuals and is comprised of OneEvent Technologies, Inc. and Rusoh, Inc. companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES INC.

Full Guru Analysis for NPK

Full Factor Report for NPK

ALLOT LTD (ALLT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Allot Communications Ltd. (Allot) is a global provider of security and monetization solutions that enable mobile, fixed and enterprise service providers to protect and personalize the digital experience. The Company has a global and diverse customer base composed of mobile and fixed broadband service providers, cable operators, private networks, data centers, governments and enterprises, such as financial and educational institutions. Its integrated solutions include analytics, traffic management, video caching and optimization, policy control and charging, service enablement and security solutions. The Allot Service Gateway platforms (including Allot Service Gateway Tera, and Allot Service Gateway 9500), as well as Allot NetEnforcer platforms are based on technology, designed for in-line deployment in a range of networks. Allot service Gateway platforms are designed for deployment both on traditional and virtualized network access infrastructure.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ALLOT LTD

Full Guru Analysis for ALLT

Full Factor Report for ALLT

PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC (PTON) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Peloton Interactive, Inc. is a provider of interactive fitness platform. The Company provides connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes to its customers. The Company segments include Connected Fitness Products and Subscription. The Connected Fitness Products segment include the Company's portfolio of connected fitness products and related accessories, Precor branded fitness products, delivery and installation services, Company's branded apparel, extended warranty agreements, and commercial service contracts. Its Subscriptions segment provide access to content in its library of live and on-demand fitness classes. The Company products include Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Tread and Tread+. Its accessories include cycling shoes, dumbbells, resistance bands, reversible workout, bike mat, heart rate monitor, yoga blocks, yoga straps, cleats, pedals, bike weights, and among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC

Full Guru Analysis for PTON

Full Factor Report for PTON

More details on Validea's Kenneth Fisher strategy

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.