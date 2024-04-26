Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/26/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ARHAUS INC (ARHS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arhaus, Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The Company through its proprietary model, designs and sources products from manufacturers and artisans around the world. It has approximately 90 showrooms and design center's locations across the United States. It offers merchandise in various categories, including furniture, outdoor, lighting, textiles, and decor. Its furniture product offerings consist of bedroom, dining room, living room and home office furnishings and include sofas, dining tables, and chairs, among others. Its outdoor product offerings include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, and others. Its lighting product offerings consist of a variety of distinct and artistic lighting fixtures. Its textile product offerings include handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws. Decor ranges from wall art to mirrors, vases to candles, and many other decorative accessories.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

