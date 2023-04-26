Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/26/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

ACM RESEARCH INC (ACMR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ACM Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The Company offers two principal models of wet wafer cleaning equipment based on its Space Alternated Phase Shift (SAPS) technology, Ultra C SAPS II and Ultra C SAPS V. It has also developed Timely Energized Bubble Oscillation (TEBO) technology for application in wet wafer cleaning during the fabrication of 2D and 3D wafers with fine feature sizes. It has designed these tools for use in fabricating foundry, logic and memory chips, including dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), 3D NAND-flash memory chips, and compound semiconductor chips. The Company also develops, manufactures and sells a range of advanced packaging tools to wafer assembly and packaging customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ACM RESEARCH INC

ACMR Guru Analysis

ACMR Fundamental Analysis

MICROVAST HOLDINGS INC (MVST) is a small-cap growth stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Microvast Holdings, Inc. is an advanced battery technology company. The Company designs, develops and manufactures battery components and systems primarily for electric commercial vehicles and utility-scale energy storage systems (ESS). The Company has developed technologies covering the entire battery system through its vertically integrated approach, from basic cell materials like the cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator, to cooling systems and software controls for the battery pack. It develops and commercializes a range of cell chemistries, including lithium titanate oxide (LTO), lithium iron phosphate (LFP), nickel manganese cobalt version 1 (NMC-1) and nickel manganese cobalt version 2 (NMC-2). The Company provides battery solutions to various commercial vehicle applications, including light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks, buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port vehicles, automated guided and specialty vehicles.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MICROVAST HOLDINGS INC

MVST Guru Analysis

MVST Fundamental Analysis

AVANTAX INC (AVTA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Avantax, Inc. is a provider of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and platforms. Its integrated tax-focused wealth management services consist of the operations of Avantax Wealth Management and Avantax Planning Partners. Avantax Wealth Management provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial professionals, tax professionals, CPA firms and their clients. Avantax Wealth Management offers its services through its registered broker-dealer, registered investment advisor (RIA), and insurance agency subsidiaries and is a United States tax-focused independent broker-dealer. Avantax Planning Partners is an in-house/employee-based RIA, insurance agency and wealth management business that partners with certified public accounting (CPA) firms in order to provide their consumer and small business clients with holistic financial planning and advisory services, as well as retirement plan solutions through Avantax Retirement Plan Services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AVANTAX INC

AVTA Guru Analysis

AVTA Fundamental Analysis

STRATASYS LTD (SSYS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stratasys Ltd. is engaged in providing connected, polymer-based three-dimensional (3D) printing solutions, across the entire manufacturing value chain. The Company offers a set of 3D printing platforms, software, a materials and technology partner ecosystem, and global GTM infrastructure. The Company has approximately 1,700 granted and pending additive technology patents used to create models, prototypes, manufacturing tools, and production parts for a multitude of industries, including aerospace, automotive, transportation, healthcare, consumer products, dental, medical, and education. Its products and solutions improve product quality, development time, cost, and time-to-market. Its 3D ecosystem of solutions and expertise includes 3D printers, materials, software, expert services, and on-demand parts production. Its industrial-grade professional 3D printers use PolyJet or FDM technologies to provide solutions to a range of needs from rapid prototyping to manufacturing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of STRATASYS LTD

SSYS Guru Analysis

SSYS Fundamental Analysis

SELECTA BIOSCIENCES INC (SELB) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company leverages its ImmTOR platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses. It enables the re-dosing of life-saving gene therapies and restoring self-tolerance in autoimmune diseases. The ImmTOR platform reduces the formation of anti-drug antibodies (ADAs), against biologic drugs and restore self-tolerance to auto-antigens in autoimmune diseases. ImmTOR leverages nanoparticle technology to target rapamycin, an immunomodulatory drug, to antigen presenting cells to generate antigen-specific immune tolerance when combined with the antigen of interest. Its nanoparticles are designed to remain intact after injection into the body and accumulate predominantly in lymph nodes, the spleen, and the liver, where the immune response is coordinated. Its product candidate, SEL-212, which is in Phase III clinical development includes pegadricase, a pegylated uricase enzyme.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SELECTA BIOSCIENCES INC

SELB Guru Analysis

SELB Fundamental Analysis

SILICOM LTD (SILC) is a small-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Silicom Ltd. (Silicom) is engaged in the design, manufacture, marketing and support of networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems and communications devices. The Company's products include server network interface cards with and without bypass (Server Adapters); Intelligent and programmable cards, with features, such as encryption, acceleration, data compression, redirection, time stamping, network capture solutions, field programmable gate array (FPGA) based ultra-low latency solutions, and/or other offload features and/or compute blades (Smart Cards), and standalone Products. The Company's market segments for its products include network appliances; servers; data storage, including Big Data; The Cloud, virtualized data centers, with and without software-defined networking (SDN), and Internet of Things (IOT).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SILICOM LTD

SILC Guru Analysis

SILC Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.