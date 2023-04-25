Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/25/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

SOLO BRANDS INC (DTC) is a small-cap value stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 58% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Solo Brands, Inc. is a direct-to-consumer (DTC) platform that operates through four outdoor lifestyle brands, which include Solo Stove, Oru Kayak (Oru), ISLE Paddle Boards (ISLE), and Chubbies apparel. The Company's brands develop products and market them directly to customers primarily through e-commerce channels. Its Solo Stoves include the Lite, Titan, and Campfire. Solo Stove is an ultralight portable backpacking camp stove that can boil water in under 10 minutes using just twigs, sticks, and leaves. Its Solo Stove fire pit product offering includes the Ranger, Bonfire, and Yukon. Its Oru brand includes five kayak models, the Inlet, Beach LT, Bay ST, Coast XT, and Haven. Its ISLE brand offers padded boards across seven product categories, including inflatables, yoga, fishing, all around, touring, surf, and epoxy. Its Chubbies brand offers apparel across five product lines, which include swim trunks, casual shorts, sport, polos and shirts, and lounge.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

