Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/21/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

MANPOWERGROUP INC (MAN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ManpowerGroup Inc. is engaged in offering workforce solutions. The Company's workforce solutions and services include recruitment and assessment, upskilling, reskilling, training and development, career management, outsourcing, and workforce consulting. The Company's portfolio of recruitment services includes permanent, temporary and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative, industrial and information technology (IT) professional positions. The Company offers IT resourcing and services under its Experis brand. Its Talent Solutions brand specializes in the delivery of customized workforce strategies and new solutions and creating added value that addresses its client's complex global workforce needs. Talent Solutions combines global offerings of recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), TAPFIN - Managed Service Provider (MSP) and right management to provide data-driven capabilities that help organizations with their workforce transformation.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MANPOWERGROUP INC

MAN Guru Analysis

MAN Fundamental Analysis

PROTERRA INC (PTRA) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 40% to 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Proterra Inc designs and manufactures zero-emission electric transit vehicles and electric vehicle (EV) technology solutions for commercial applications. Its commercial vehicle electrification includes Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy and Proterra Transit. The Proterra Powered products are its battery systems and electrification solutions for global commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers serving the Class three to Class eight vehicle segments. The Proterra Energy products and services offer turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service, to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. The Proterra Transit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PROTERRA INC

PTRA Guru Analysis

PTRA Fundamental Analysis

CIVITAS RESOURCES INC (CIVI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 68% to 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Civitas Resources, Inc. is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado (the DJ Basin). The Company has interests in a total of 3,702 gross producing wells, of which 3,116 were horizontal. The Company also has total acreage position consisting of approximately 826,500 gross (525,900 net) acres. The Company's midstream assets provide reliable gathering, treating, and storage for the Company's operated production.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CIVITAS RESOURCES INC

CIVI Guru Analysis

CIVI Fundamental Analysis

ENERGY VAULT HOLDINGS INC (NRGV) is a small-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 48% to 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is a grid-scale energy storage company. The Company provides energy storage solutions that enable solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources to reach their full potential. The Company's solutions are designed on a software platform that orchestrates the delivery of power from a range of storage mediums and across a variety of storage durations. Its energy storage architecture is designed to accommodate multiple renewable power sources across a variety of energy storage technologies. The Company's portfolio of market-ready turnkey energy storage solutions includes battery energy storage systems (BESS), gravity energy storage systems (GESS), green hydrogen energy storage systems (gHESS), hybrid energy storage systems (HESS)and energy management software platforms (EMS). It provides turnkey energy storage solutions that meet the demands of the market for shorter duration with its BESSs and longer duration with its GESSs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: FAIL THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ENERGY VAULT HOLDINGS INC

NRGV Guru Analysis

NRGV Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.