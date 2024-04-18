Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/18/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

OSHKOSH CORP (OSK) is a mid-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 50% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oshkosh Corporation is an industrial company focused on the designing, development and manufacturing of purpose-built vehicles and equipment. The Company operates through three segments. Access segment designs and manufactures access and material handling equipment for use in a range of construction, industrial, agricultural and maintenance applications to position workers and materials at height under brands, JLG and SkyTrak. The segment's customer base includes equipment rental companies, construction contractors, manufacturing companies and home improvement centers. The segment also includes Jerr-Dan towing and recovery vehicles. Defense segment designs, manufactures and sustains specialty vehicles and mobility systems for the United States Department of Defense and exports tactical wheeled vehicles to approved foreign customers. Vocational segment includes the Pierce, Maxi-Metal, McNeilus, AeroTech, IMT, Frontline Communications and Oshkosh S-Series businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

ARCBEST CORP (ARCB) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher changed from 90% to 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ArcBest Corporation is a logistics company. It leverages technology and a full suite of solutions to meet its customers' supply chain needs. Its segments include Asset-Based, which consists of ABF Freight System, Inc. and certain other subsidiaries (ABF Freight), and Asset-Light, which includes MoLo Solutions, LLC (MoLo), Panther, and certain other subsidiaries. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services through ABF Freight's motor carrier operations. Its Asset-Based segment offers transportation of general commodities through standard, time-critical, and LTL services. The Asset-Light segment includes the ground expedite services of Panther; its truckload and dedicated operations, including the truckload brokerage services of MoLo; household goods moving services under the U-Pack brand and its managed transportation solutions. Its truckload and dedicated services provide third-party transportation brokerage services by sourcing various capacity solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: PASS

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

